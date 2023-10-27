The sports category has moved to a new website.

Janet Mbugua & Eddie Ndichu share a special dinner to celebrate Huru's birthday

Lynet Okumu

date 2023-10-27

Lynet Okumu
Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu mark Huru's eighth birthday in private family celebration

Media personality Janet Mbugua and tech entrepreneur Eddie Ndichu recently shared a heartwarming family moment as they celebrated their firstborn child, Huru, turning eight.

To mark Huru's eighth birthday, Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu decided to treat their son to a memorable dinner at an upscale restaurant.

The parents were not alone in their celebration; they were accompanied by their youngest son, Mali, as they all shared a special family moment.

Janet Mbugua. ex-hubby Eddie Ndichu go on a dinner date to celebrate their son, Huru
Janet Mbugua. ex-hubby Eddie Ndichu go on a dinner date to celebrate their son, Huru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

As they gathered around the table, the family wore beaming smiles and engaged in lively conversation.

While Huru played with a toy, the restaurant's staff pleasantly surprised the young birthday celebrant with a slice of cake.

The atmosphere filled with cheer as both parents and little Mali joined the staff in singing a heartfelt rendition of the birthday song to make Huru's day even more special.

Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru
Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Janet Mbugua shares emotional love poem she wrote to ex-lover

Janet Mbugua took to social media to share their family celebration and express her emotions on the occasion.

She posted a video of her, Eddie, and their children walking into the restaurant together. Her message to Huru was brimming with affection and nostalgia, as she looked back on the years since his birth.

From a memorable moment during her pregnancy, where Huru kicked in her tummy during a prank on live TV in 2015, to seeing him grow into an eight-year-old, Janet reminisced on their journey as a family.

Janet Mbugua and her two sons Ethan Huru Ndichu and Mali Ndichu taking a walk
Janet Mbugua and her two sons Ethan Huru Ndichu and Mali Ndichu taking a walk Pulse Live Kenya

She conveyed her love for her son, expressing gratitude for his wonderful presence in their lives and for being a loving big brother to Mali.

"From kicking in my tummy during a prank on Live TV in 2015 to almost reaching my shoulders 8 years later.

"Happy birthday, Huru. We love you, so so much. God bless you, bestow his favor upon you, and be with you always. Thank you for being an amazing son, big brother, and source of joy and inspiration for everyone who is blessed enough to have you in their lives," she wrote.

READ: Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

In addition to the touching post from Janet Mbugua, fans, and well-wishers also joined in celebrating Huru's eighth birthday.

Their messages overflowed with love, warm wishes, and greetings to the young birthday boy, expressing joy for his special day.

Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu's love story began with a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2015, held at Chaka Ranch in Nyeri County.

Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu.
Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu. ece-auto-gen

READ: Janet Mbugua responds to reports that all is not well in her marriage with Eddie Ndichu

The event was a colorful and memorable celebration of their commitment to each other. Although there were rumours that they separated, the two have not publicly declared that they are divorced.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
