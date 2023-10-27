Janet Mbugua & Eddie Ndichu share a special dinner to celebrate Huru's birthday

Janet Mbugua & Eddie Ndichu organise a special dinner to celebrate son Huru

To mark Huru's eighth birthday, Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu decided to treat their son to a memorable dinner at an upscale restaurant.

The parents were not alone in their celebration; they were accompanied by their youngest son, Mali, as they all shared a special family moment.

As they gathered around the table, the family wore beaming smiles and engaged in lively conversation.

While Huru played with a toy, the restaurant's staff pleasantly surprised the young birthday celebrant with a slice of cake.

The atmosphere filled with cheer as both parents and little Mali joined the staff in singing a heartfelt rendition of the birthday song to make Huru's day even more special.

Janet Mbugua celebrates son with a touching message

Janet Mbugua took to social media to share their family celebration and express her emotions on the occasion.

She posted a video of her, Eddie, and their children walking into the restaurant together. Her message to Huru was brimming with affection and nostalgia, as she looked back on the years since his birth.

From a memorable moment during her pregnancy, where Huru kicked in her tummy during a prank on live TV in 2015, to seeing him grow into an eight-year-old, Janet reminisced on their journey as a family.

She conveyed her love for her son, expressing gratitude for his wonderful presence in their lives and for being a loving big brother to Mali.

"From kicking in my tummy during a prank on Live TV in 2015 to almost reaching my shoulders 8 years later.

"Happy birthday, Huru. We love you, so so much. God bless you, bestow his favor upon you, and be with you always. Thank you for being an amazing son, big brother, and source of joy and inspiration for everyone who is blessed enough to have you in their lives," she wrote.

In addition to the touching post from Janet Mbugua, fans, and well-wishers also joined in celebrating Huru's eighth birthday.

Their messages overflowed with love, warm wishes, and greetings to the young birthday boy, expressing joy for his special day.

Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu's relationship

Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu's love story began with a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2015, held at Chaka Ranch in Nyeri County.

