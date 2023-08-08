We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

Janet posted a photo of the poem, expressing her disbelief that she had been so deeply invested in her feelings 18 years ago.

The poem is about Janet's heartbreak, and its title symbolizes the end of their union and the beginning of new separate paths.

She noted that the poem is an original piece from her personal collection.

"Another original poem from my collection. Feels like I’m sharing a super vulnerable piece of me online," Janet Mbugua wrote.

Despite acknowledging that she felt as though she was revealing fragments of her emotions online, she extended warm wishes to her fans for a 'happy-in-their-feelings' Tuesday.

On July 31, Janet Mbugua shared another love poem, revealing that most of her poems were centered around themes of love, lost love, passion, and relationships.

Janet Mbugua's love life

According to information obtained by Mpasho on May 30, 2022, from an undisclosed source, media personality Janet Mbugua reportedly initiated divorce proceedings with her husband, Eddie Ndichu.

As of now, the case remains in court for the former couple who welcomed two children during the course of their marriage.

During the interview with 'Mpasho,' Sharon took a stroll down memory lane, reflecting on her sister's romantic journey with her now-estranged husband, Eddie Ndichu.

Speaking at the launch of Janet's Podcast, Sharon expressed her admiration for Janet, highlighting her determination and drive to achieve her goals.

After news of Janet filing for divorce spread like wildfire, Eddie's source denied the rumors and inquired about the source of the information.

"Even if you go to court, there is no story like that filed. If indeed the story is correct, please give me the details of where you got the story from," Eddie's source said

Janet Mbugua reacts after Eddie was accused of assault

Celebrated Media Personality Janet Mbugua issued a statement condemning increasing cases of Gender Based Violence, after her husband Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu were accused of assaulting two ladies at a city hotel.

Ms Mbugua said that she has always used her voice to condemn such incidents and believes that the law will take its course.

“I am sadden by increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence. Over the last decade, I have joined my voice to efforts to #EndGBV.

"I condemn all forms of GBV irrespective of who is involved and will continue to speak out against it. We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail” reads Janet Mbugua’s statement.

Ms Mbugua's statement came hours after Eddie and Paul Ndichu were accused of attacking clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi in October 2021.