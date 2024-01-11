Janet Mbugua & twin step out rocking matching outfits as they turn 40 [Photos]

The twins, looking radiant and chic, donned matching green blazers with bow ties and black pants showcasing an elegant synchronicity as they embraced the beginning of a new decade.

Janet Mbugua expressed her thanksgiving, setting the tone for a celebration filled with joy and gratitude.

"First off, Thanksgiving 🙏🏾 And then I get to cross this milestone with my twin! In honor of our 4 decades on Earth, we sat down and reflected on life, loss, lessons and more, coming soon ✨ Happy Birthday to us @thementivist! 🙌🏾 And Happy New Year to you all!" shared Janet wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua and her twin brother Timothy Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

The twins' coordinated attire not only radiated style but also symbolized a shared journey through life.

The matching outfits were a visual representation of their bond and the unique connection that comes with being twins.

The photos captured the essence of the celebration, showcasing the duo's timeless elegance and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they turned 40, Janet Mbugua hinted at an upcoming reflective piece, promising insights into their lives, experiences, and the valuable lessons learned along the way.

The anticipation for this reflective piece adds an intriguing layer to the birthday celebration, offering followers a glimpse into the depth of the twins' journey.

Janet Mbugua and her twin brother Timothy Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

The heartfelt expression of gratitude, coupled with the stylish portrayal of turning 40, resonates with fans and followers who joined in the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua and her brother and sister have not only marked a significant age milestone but have done so with grace, style, and a shared sense of appreciation for life's journey.