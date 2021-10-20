I'm taking time off to reflect - Eddie Ndichu

In a terse statement posted on his social media pages, the Wapi Pay co-founder declined to address the allegations against him saying that the matter was being handled by authorities.

He referred to the incident as saddening, embarrassing and unfortunate while promising to cooperate with stakeholders - presumably the stakeholders of his tech company.

"I am extremely saddened by the incident being highlighted across online media platforms. At the moment, I cannot comment on this matter as it is being handled by the appropriate authorities.

"For now, I have taken some time off to reflect on this embarrassing and unfortunate situation and will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure a speedy conclusion of the matter," the statement read.

via Google Images

Ndichu Twins Scandal

Eddie and his twin brother Paul are accused of assaulting women who rejected their advances during a night out at the Ole Sereni hotel.

A video clip of the incident showed the two in the middle of a fight with two women though the context around the incident remains unclear.

According to a statement which is now reported to have been crafted by their lawyers, the twins claimed that they were trying to stop a fight between the women in the video.