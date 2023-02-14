ADVERTISEMENT
Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Amos Robi

Senator Karen Nyamu and Gloria Orwoba were forced to leave the senate chambers until they adhered to the house rules

Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was on Tuesday afternoon forced to leave the Senate chambers due to inappropriate dressing.

Senator Nyamu was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a sleeveless blouse that left her arms exposed which, according to the house rules, is regarded as inappropriate dressing.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi before sending the nominated senator away made her aware of the rules she had broken.

“Senators are required not to enter the chamber, lounge or dining room without being properly dressed.

“This means a male Senator will be dressed in a coat, collar, tie, long trousers, socks and shoes or service uniform, religious attire or such other decent dressing as may be approved by the speaker from time to time... An equivalent standard shall apply in respect of women senators who may also wear kitenges or such other African attire,” said Speaker Kingi.

Senator Karen Nyamu
Senator Karen Nyamu

The senator was ordered to leave the chambers and only make her way back after she was properly dressed.

“Senator Nyamu I'm afraid you don't fit the bill and I’m going to ask you to leave the chambers, go get properly dressed and come back to the chambers,” said the Speaker.

In another almost similar case, Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba was sent out for joining the senate session in 'stained' trousers.

The lawmaker claimed she was on her menses saying the stain was a natural accident.

The matter was raised on the floor of the house by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda who said the dressing was inappropriate and even claimed the senator was a disturbed person.

“I stand seeking guidance on the Speaker’s rule number 5 in regards to the dress code, and I need to seek advice if Senator Gloria is appropriately dressed for the House,” she said.

Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers
Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers

“As a woman and a Senator, I find it very uncomfortable, very inappropriate, for our colleague Senator Gloria to step in and you don’t understand if she’s on the normal woman cycle or it is faking it, and it is so indecent," the lawmaker said.

In her defence, Senator Orwoba said she was airing what many young women go through during their menses. She was to table a motion on law to provide free sanitary pads to end period poverty.

Amos Robi

