The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Amos Robi

Jasmine ended her marriage with DJ Gee Gee before the birth of her second child

Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding
Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding

Food content creator and influencer Jasmine Mungai recently opened up about her life one year after ending her eight-year marriage to Daniel Githongo also known DJ Gee Gee.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, the mother of two while celebrating her 33rd birthday reflected on the challenges she faced during that time and how she has successfully moved forward since.

"This is 33. A year ago my marriage of 8 years failed. I was looking for a house. I was heavily pregnant and I had no jobs….BUT GOD! Here I am a year later, thriving, healing, raising my babies, laughing and living. Psalm 126 y’all!!" Jasmine wrote on her Instagram.

In 2020, Jasmine and DJ Gee Gee revealed the cracks in their marriage through their YouTube channel, shedding light on the difficulties they had encountered. DJ Gee Gee admitted that his lack of communication was a significant factor in their relationship struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wasn't communicating with my wife, and that made it even harder for her. That was one of the things that made us really grow apart," he confessed.

DJ Gee Gee and wife
DJ Gee Gee and wife DJ Gee Gee and wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV’s DJ GG and his wife welcome first born child [Photos]

Jasmine recalled a pivotal argument that escalated due to the couple's childless marriage. Her desire to have a baby before turning 30 became a point of contention.

Jasmine acknowledged the rollercoaster of emotions she experienced in the past year, including grief, anger, lack, hurt, and tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

She openly shared that there were moments when she questioned why things were getting worse, reaching out to a higher power for answers.

"After that argument, we grew further apart, and we would go for two weeks without talking. I called my mum, and I was like, I am coming home," Jasmine revealed, illustrating the strain their relationship had endured.

Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding
Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV's DJ Gee Gee & wife expecting baby number 2 [Video]

However, the couple's story took a positive turn when they sought guidance from another couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2019, Jasmine and DJ Gee Gee welcomed their first child, a son named Uriah, marking a new chapter in their lives.

In December 2022, the couple celebrated the arrival of their second daughter, Zuri Wangari Macharia.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Beyond the tattoo: Man opens up about his deep connection with Felicity Shiru

Beyond the tattoo: Man opens up about his deep connection with Felicity Shiru

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Mama Kui confesses their struggles & why she fought her daughter on camera

Mama Kui confesses their struggles & why she fought her daughter on camera

Tekno releases highly anticipated 2nd studio album 'The More the Better'

Tekno releases highly anticipated 2nd studio album 'The More the Better'

Black Sherif bags another BET nomination for 'Best International Flow Award'

Black Sherif bags another BET nomination for 'Best International Flow Award'

Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

I’d have to book Serena for 8 days if I’m to hold a show there - Cindy

I’d have to book Serena for 8 days if I’m to hold a show there - Cindy

Chameleone announces ‘Mayanja Brothers’ concert

Chameleone announces ‘Mayanja Brothers’ concert

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Bongo Flava stars Rayvanny and Zuchu

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival