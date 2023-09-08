Food content creator and influencer Jasmine Mungai recently opened up about her life one year after ending her eight-year marriage to Daniel Githongo also known DJ Gee Gee.
Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee
Jasmine ended her marriage with DJ Gee Gee before the birth of her second child
In an Instagram post, the mother of two while celebrating her 33rd birthday reflected on the challenges she faced during that time and how she has successfully moved forward since.
"This is 33. A year ago my marriage of 8 years failed. I was looking for a house. I was heavily pregnant and I had no jobs….BUT GOD! Here I am a year later, thriving, healing, raising my babies, laughing and living. Psalm 126 y’all!!" Jasmine wrote on her Instagram.
In 2020, Jasmine and DJ Gee Gee revealed the cracks in their marriage through their YouTube channel, shedding light on the difficulties they had encountered. DJ Gee Gee admitted that his lack of communication was a significant factor in their relationship struggles.
"I wasn't communicating with my wife, and that made it even harder for her. That was one of the things that made us really grow apart," he confessed.
Jasmine recalled a pivotal argument that escalated due to the couple's childless marriage. Her desire to have a baby before turning 30 became a point of contention.
Jasmine acknowledged the rollercoaster of emotions she experienced in the past year, including grief, anger, lack, hurt, and tears.
She openly shared that there were moments when she questioned why things were getting worse, reaching out to a higher power for answers.
"After that argument, we grew further apart, and we would go for two weeks without talking. I called my mum, and I was like, I am coming home," Jasmine revealed, illustrating the strain their relationship had endured.
However, the couple's story took a positive turn when they sought guidance from another couple.
In August 2019, Jasmine and DJ Gee Gee welcomed their first child, a son named Uriah, marking a new chapter in their lives.
In December 2022, the couple celebrated the arrival of their second daughter, Zuri Wangari Macharia.
