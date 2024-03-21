The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Amos Robi

The couple also shared the values they love from each other which they said attracted them to each other.

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune
Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Comedian and content creator Wilson Muranira, better known as Jaymo Ule Msee, along with his wife Fortune, have captured the hearts of many not only with their union but also with their endearing couple content.

Their journey to love wasn't a straightforward one, as Jaymo had to navigate through obstacles and exercise patience before winning Fortune's heart.

Jaymo's approach was marked by patience; he wasn't in a rush to kindle a romance. Instead, he chose to lay a foundation of friendship.

Fortune revealed the perseverance Jaymo exhibited before she finally gave him a chance. Jaymo stood by her side through two previous relationships, proving his loyalty and commitment as a friend before their romantic journey began.

"I had two other relationships before he came, he saw me through two relationships, we were just good friends, it was not something automatic," said Fortune.

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and their son
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video why he was snubbed by Diamond

When asked about her change of heart towards Jaymo, Fortune expressed her belief in destiny, stating that nothing can thwart what is meant to be.

At the heart of Jaymo and Fortune's relationship are the values they cherish deeply. Their mutual respect is rooted in spiritual connection, purity of heart, and familial bonds.

Jaymo emphasises the importance of these values, stating, "Lazima ujue kama mtu ako na uhusiano na Mungu, lazima ujue kama mtu ni roho safi, lazima ujue kama mtu ako na uhusiano gani na familia yake."

The couple's shared journey now includes their daughter and a son who recently celebrated his second birthday, marking another milestone in their shared life.

Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Besides content, Jaymo has been on radio with a long stint at Homeboyz Radio and is now at Trace FM.

Fortune on the other hand has specialised in digital content creation and features in videos with her husband.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

