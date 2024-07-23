Funeral plans for Francis Thiong'o, husband to singer Jemimah Thiong'o

Francis Thiong'o, the husband of renowned gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o has passed on. Francis passed away on Sunday morning, 21st July 2024, at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He succumbed to a cardiac arrest after being hospitalised for nearly four months. Tonin Okoth, the chairman of the Love Concert organising committee which was to raise fundsto support Francis' hospital bill confirmed the sad news.

In a heartfelt statement, he said, “It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr Francis Thiong’o, loving husband to Gospel Minister Jemimah Thiong’o. He has gone to be with the Lord this morning after being hospitalised for close to four months now.”

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance Pulse Live Kenya

Okoth further explained that the Love Charity Concert, which was organised to raise funds for Francis Thiong’o's medical expenses, has been put on hold.

“The organising committee has instead chosen to focus on the send-off preparations. We shall resume with the Love Celebration concert as soon as we are done with funeral arrangements still scheduled for 4th August 2024,” he added.

Memorial and funeral arrangements

The memorial service for the late Francis Thiong’o will be held on Sunday, 28th July, at Membley Baptist Church from 2 PM.

Tonin Okoth invited the public to attend, stating, “The late Francis Thiong’o’s memorial service will happen this Sunday the 28th of July at Membley Baptist Church from 2 PM. You are all invited.”

Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o Pulse Live Kenya

He also appealed for financial assistance to cover hospital bills and funeral expenses.

“Funeral contributions and hospital bill contributions will be highly appreciated. Jemimah Thiong’o blessed you with her music ministry. It’s time to share the love back and bless her during these difficult times even through prayers and financial support,” said Okoth.

Jemimah Thiong'o’s appeal for help

Earlier, Jemimah Thiong'o had opened up about her husband's health challenges. The singer appealed for help in raising Sh3 million to cover his hospital bills.

She shared that her husband had undergone surgery which unfortunately left him immobile.

A minor procedure turned major

The ordeal began when Francis Thiong'o went to the hospital for what was supposed to be a minor procedure.

Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o Pulse Live Kenya

Tragically, complications arose, leading to his prolonged hospitalisation and eventual immobility.