ADVERTISEMENT
Funeral plans for Francis Thiong'o, husband to singer Jemimah Thiong'o

Amos Robi

Earlier, Jemimah Thiong'o had opened up about her husband's health challenges and even appealed for financial aid.

Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o
Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o
  • Francis Thiong'o, husband of gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o, passed away after nearly four months of hospitalisation
  • The memorial service for Francis Thiong’o is scheduled for 28th July at Membley Baptist Church
  • Jemimah Thiong'o had appealed for help to raise Sh3 million to cover her husband's hospital bills

Francis Thiong'o, the husband of renowned gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o has passed on. Francis passed away on Sunday morning, 21st July 2024, at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He succumbed to a cardiac arrest after being hospitalised for nearly four months. Tonin Okoth, the chairman of the Love Concert organising committee which was to raise fundsto support Francis' hospital bill confirmed the sad news.

In a heartfelt statement, he said, “It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr Francis Thiong’o, loving husband to Gospel Minister Jemimah Thiong’o. He has gone to be with the Lord this morning after being hospitalised for close to four months now.”

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance
Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance

READ: Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Okoth further explained that the Love Charity Concert, which was organised to raise funds for Francis Thiong’o's medical expenses, has been put on hold.

“The organising committee has instead chosen to focus on the send-off preparations. We shall resume with the Love Celebration concert as soon as we are done with funeral arrangements still scheduled for 4th August 2024,” he added.

The memorial service for the late Francis Thiong’o will be held on Sunday, 28th July, at Membley Baptist Church from 2 PM.

Tonin Okoth invited the public to attend, stating, “The late Francis Thiong’o’s memorial service will happen this Sunday the 28th of July at Membley Baptist Church from 2 PM. You are all invited.”

Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o
Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o

READ: 9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

He also appealed for financial assistance to cover hospital bills and funeral expenses.

“Funeral contributions and hospital bill contributions will be highly appreciated. Jemimah Thiong’o blessed you with her music ministry. It’s time to share the love back and bless her during these difficult times even through prayers and financial support,” said Okoth.

Earlier, Jemimah Thiong'o had opened up about her husband's health challenges. The singer appealed for help in raising Sh3 million to cover his hospital bills.

She shared that her husband had undergone surgery which unfortunately left him immobile.

The ordeal began when Francis Thiong'o went to the hospital for what was supposed to be a minor procedure.

Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o
Legendary singer Jemimah Thiong'o

READ: 10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

Tragically, complications arose, leading to his prolonged hospitalisation and eventual immobility.

Despite the efforts to raise funds through the Love Charity Concert, Francis Thiong’o’s condition deteriorated, culminating in his untimely demise.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
