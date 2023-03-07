ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jimal RohoSafi sets record straight on ex-wife's miscarriage allegations

Lynet Okumu

Jimal RohoSafi has addressed the allegations made by his ex-wife Amira that he physically abused her while she was pregnant

Jimal RohoSafi
Jimal RohoSafi

Businessman Jamal RohoSafi has responded to allegations made by his ex-wife Amira, who accused him of being violent towards her during their marriage.

Recommended articles

On February 5, Amira took to her Instagram and accused Jamal of physically abusing her while she was pregnant with their third child, resulting in a miscarriage.

However, in an interview with a local media house on February 6, Jamal denied these allegations and claimed his ex-wife was lying.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Amira is a pure liar and if she was pregnant, she would have told the whole world that she was pregnant," he said.

Jimal RohoSafi
Jimal RohoSafi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

According to Jamal, Amira's health condition prevented her from getting pregnant, and they had already agreed not to have another child. He also stated that Amira was bitter because he stopped providing her with upkeep money after their divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She has a health condition and that is why she is doing weight-loss surgery. The doctor said she could not get pregnant. I have never dreamt of her getting her pregnant.

"I stopped giving her upkeep money after three months of our divorce elapsed. The kids are okay.

"I chased her from the house I had bought for her. In Islamic, we are supposed to provide for a woman for three after that, we are free and that is the case with me," Jimal said.

Jimal RohoSafi
Jimal RohoSafi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jamal Rohosafi throws shade at ex-wife Amira with cryptic message

Jimal, who chairs the Association of Matatu Operators, also confirmed that he had taken back the house he had bought for Amira, claiming she had turned it into a club.

He further said that Amira was 'toxic' and that she would eventually reveal her true nature to her next partner.

"One day, the world will know the truth. She should stop chasing clout with my name. This whole story is because I have refused to give her upkeep money,"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her next man will realize how toxic she is. I have never laid my hands on her and if she has ever been beaten, why is it that she did not take me to court for all that time?" he questioned.

Jimal RohoSafi
Jimal RohoSafi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Amira had earlier claimed that she stayed in a toxic and violent marriage because of her children. She described Jamal as the worst person she had ever met and said she would never forgive him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the allegations against him, Jimal has already moved on with his life and is expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Michelle Thiong'o.

Jimal Rohosafi
Jimal Rohosafi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

He announced the good news to social media fans on February 14.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimal RohoSafi sets record straight on ex-wife's miscarriage allegations

Jimal RohoSafi sets record straight on ex-wife's miscarriage allegations

Trio Mio reveals why he didn't tell Kenyans his KCSE results

Trio Mio reveals why he didn't tell Kenyans his KCSE results

Thee Pluto contemplates leaving social media over overwhelming criticism

Thee Pluto contemplates leaving social media over overwhelming criticism

How Sauti Sol's Bien & wife Chiki Kuruka, celebrated 3rd wedding anniversary

How Sauti Sol's Bien & wife Chiki Kuruka, celebrated 3rd wedding anniversary

Police are supposed to know the law - Lawyers Ombeta and Omari defend Eric Omondi

Police are supposed to know the law - Lawyers Ombeta and Omari defend Eric Omondi

Kenyan entertainer Sammy Boy blasts fans for expecting free event access

Kenyan entertainer Sammy Boy blasts fans for expecting free event access

Barbie: Types of people a parent will never forget

Barbie: Types of people a parent will never forget

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health