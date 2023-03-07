Jimal RohoSafi sets record straight on ex-wife's miscarriage allegations

On February 5, Amira took to her Instagram and accused Jamal of physically abusing her while she was pregnant with their third child, resulting in a miscarriage.

However, in an interview with a local media house on February 6, Jamal denied these allegations and claimed his ex-wife was lying.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Amira is a pure liar and if she was pregnant, she would have told the whole world that she was pregnant," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Jamal, Amira's health condition prevented her from getting pregnant, and they had already agreed not to have another child. He also stated that Amira was bitter because he stopped providing her with upkeep money after their divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She has a health condition and that is why she is doing weight-loss surgery. The doctor said she could not get pregnant. I have never dreamt of her getting her pregnant.

"I stopped giving her upkeep money after three months of our divorce elapsed. The kids are okay.

"I chased her from the house I had bought for her. In Islamic, we are supposed to provide for a woman for three after that, we are free and that is the case with me," Jimal said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimal, who chairs the Association of Matatu Operators, also confirmed that he had taken back the house he had bought for Amira, claiming she had turned it into a club.

He further said that Amira was 'toxic' and that she would eventually reveal her true nature to her next partner.

"One day, the world will know the truth. She should stop chasing clout with my name. This whole story is because I have refused to give her upkeep money,"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her next man will realize how toxic she is. I have never laid my hands on her and if she has ever been beaten, why is it that she did not take me to court for all that time?" he questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

Amira had earlier claimed that she stayed in a toxic and violent marriage because of her children. She described Jamal as the worst person she had ever met and said she would never forgive him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the allegations against him, Jimal has already moved on with his life and is expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Michelle Thiong'o.

Pulse Live Kenya