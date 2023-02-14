ADVERTISEMENT
Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

Amos Robi

Jimal and Wangari have been speculated to be dating since July 2022.

Jimal Roho Safi and girlfriend Michelle Wangari
Jimal Roho Safi and girlfriend Michelle Wangari

Businessman Jimal Roho has finally confirmed being in a romantic relationship with Michelle Wangari after long-time speculations that the two were an item.

The two who are expecting their first child together made the news of their relationship public in a Valentine's Day post they shared on their Instagram pages.

Jimal posted: “Nilisema nitapenda after three years na nikama imeenda haraka. (I wanted to fall in love after three years but it seems time has moved fast).”

In a similar post, Wangari appreciated Jimal saying having him was the best decision she made.

“We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you,” Wangari wrote.

Michelle Wangari Thiong'o
Michelle Wangari Thiong'o

READ: Jamal Rohosafi throws shade at ex-wife Amira with cryptic message

Three days earlier, Wangari had announced the news of her pregnancy, expressing gratitude for the blessings in her life.

Rumours of Jimal and Wangari dating have been rife since 2022, but they did not publicly confirm they were an item. However, Jimal raised eyebrows in July 2022 during Wangari's birthday celebration, where he posted a video of the two of them enjoying a drink as they waited for their meal to be served.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend, continue being the amazing person you are," he captioned the post.

Jimal Roho Safi
Jimal Roho Safi

Jimal's love life has not been a smooth sail with two of his past relationships all ending in tears. Before Wangari, Jimal had Amber Ray and Amira with whom he has two children.

READ: Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Amira, however, ended her relationship with Jimal after he began dating Amber Ray, Amber Ray on the other hand parted ways with Jimal in 2021.

His Valentine's post however paints a different picture of the businessman's love life. Coincidentally, Jimal's ex-fiance Amber Ray is also expecting a child with her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo.

