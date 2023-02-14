Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

The two who are expecting their first child together made the news of their relationship public in a Valentine's Day post they shared on their Instagram pages.

Jimal posted: “Nilisema nitapenda after three years na nikama imeenda haraka. (I wanted to fall in love after three years but it seems time has moved fast).”

In a similar post, Wangari appreciated Jimal saying having him was the best decision she made.

“We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you,” Wangari wrote.

Three days earlier, Wangari had announced the news of her pregnancy, expressing gratitude for the blessings in her life.

Jimal Roho Safi and Michelle Wangari dating rumours

Rumours of Jimal and Wangari dating have been rife since 2022, but they did not publicly confirm they were an item. However, Jimal raised eyebrows in July 2022 during Wangari's birthday celebration, where he posted a video of the two of them enjoying a drink as they waited for their meal to be served.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend, continue being the amazing person you are," he captioned the post.

Jimal's love life has not been a smooth sail with two of his past relationships all ending in tears. Before Wangari, Jimal had Amber Ray and Amira with whom he has two children.

Amira, however, ended her relationship with Jimal after he began dating Amber Ray, Amber Ray on the other hand parted ways with Jimal in 2021.