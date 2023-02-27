ADVERTISEMENT
Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Amos Robi

The tournament is the first of many expected in future under the leadership of the businessman's foundation

Nairobi-based businessman Jimal Roho Safihas launched a football tournament in Huruma estate.

Jimal on his instagram page revealed that the three day tournament which is being held over the Easter Period will be open to all members of the public.

“Jimal foundation is proud to announce the launch of Huruma community football tournament. This tournament is open to all members of the local community, regardless of age, gender, or ability.

“The tournament will be held over the course of three days on this easter holiday, and will be held at Dragon football field, it will feature a variety of activities and events for participants and spectators alike.

READ: Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

The matatu owners chairperson said the tournament will be looking to preserve the environment especially in the transport sector.

"Soon, we want to make all our matatus electric to avoid pollution. As the chairman, I am teaching matatu people how to go green and preserve our environment. I want by the end of the year to have planted about 500,000 trees in all bus stops and terminals in various towns," he said.

Jimal further said the tournament will be a good way of keeping young people busy, keeping far from vices in society.

"We will be helping them in buying uniforms and this will also inspire them to make a living for themselves. The first tournament will be in Huruma. We will be speaking to them about sports and why they need to stay away from drugs,” Jimal said.

Jimal will be looking to also inspire young people from underpriveledged backgrounds through the tournament.

