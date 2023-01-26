Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

A message from Jimal to Kinuthia appreciating his job had some netizens speculating a relationship between the two was building up.

"Keep pushing you are doing great don't stop. Love what you do with passion siku moja italipa," read Jimal's message.

Responding to the message Kinuthia said it was inspiring having come from someone that had made it in life.

“Waking up to such a text from someone who has made it in life gave me so much strength," Kinuthia said.

Businessman Jimal Roho Safi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to content creator Commentator, Kinuthia poured cold water on word that the two had something going on.

Kinuthia questioned why people always speculated when two people were close and why people were bothered by affairs that did not concern them.

“Si eti nini kitu mbaya tumekua tukiongea na Jimal, amekua akiniadvice business wise izi maneno zingine za watu si wajinga sijui zinatoka wapi sijui watu wanatakaga nini na maisha ya watu,” Kinuthia said.

(We haven’t been discussing anything bad with Jimal he has just been advising me on business, what people are saying out here I don't know)

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

Kinuthia also noted that he has not physically met Jimal and that they only have their talks online. Asked whether he talked to Jimal’s ex-wife Amira, Kinuthia said she had no connection whatsoever with her.

“Sijai ongea na yeye we are not friends at all but pia size sema we are enemies hatuna kitu katikati yetu,” Kinuthia said.