ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Amos Robi

Kinuthia recently shared a message sent to him by Jimal which sparked mixed reactions

Kelvin Kinuthia and Jimal Roho Safi
Kelvin Kinuthia and Jimal Roho Safi

Tiktok content creator Kelvin Kinuthia has made clear the nature of his relationship with businessman Jimal Roho Safi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A message from Jimal to Kinuthia appreciating his job had some netizens speculating a relationship between the two was building up.

"Keep pushing you are doing great don't stop. Love what you do with passion siku moja italipa," read Jimal's message.

Responding to the message Kinuthia said it was inspiring having come from someone that had made it in life.

“Waking up to such a text from someone who has made it in life gave me so much strength," Kinuthia said.

Businessman Jimal Roho Safi
Businessman Jimal Roho Safi Businessman Jimal Roho Safi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

Speaking to content creator Commentator, Kinuthia poured cold water on word that the two had something going on.

Kinuthia questioned why people always speculated when two people were close and why people were bothered by affairs that did not concern them.

“Si eti nini kitu mbaya tumekua tukiongea na Jimal, amekua akiniadvice business wise izi maneno zingine za watu si wajinga sijui zinatoka wapi sijui watu wanatakaga nini na maisha ya watu,” Kinuthia said.

(We haven’t been discussing anything bad with Jimal he has just been advising me on business, what people are saying out here I don't know)

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My mother is my biggest fan TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Kinuthia also noted that he has not physically met Jimal and that they only have their talks online. Asked whether he talked to Jimal’s ex-wife Amira, Kinuthia said she had no connection whatsoever with her.

“Sijai ongea na yeye we are not friends at all but pia size sema we are enemies hatuna kitu katikati yetu,” Kinuthia said.

(I have never spoken to her at all, we are not friends at all but I cant also say we are enemies, we just have nothing between us)

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Nonini gives update on case against influencer Brian Mutinda

Nonini gives update on case against influencer Brian Mutinda

10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

Eve Mungai's promise to boyfriend Director Trevor on 5th anniversary

Eve Mungai's promise to boyfriend Director Trevor on 5th anniversary

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

The top 10 Sheng words used on Google Search and their meanings

The top 10 Sheng words used on Google Search and their meanings

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]