Joe Mfalme explains what the public doesn't know amidst being labelled a 'snitch'

Joe, who was released alongside six others, came under heavy criticism from some netizens who claimed the mix master had given up his hype for his freedom, with many labeling him a snitch.

Speaking to Ankali Ray of Milele FM, Joe said he has nothing to worry about as the public will always have something to say even when they know nothing about the case.

The DJ insisted that he and Ballo are on good terms and that in the fullness of time, the truth will be clear.

"People don't know the story; the matter is in court right now so I won't talk about it. But you know public opinion is okay. I am okay being called a snitch because Ballo and I are on good terms, although we are not in communication because of the nature of the case," Joe assured.

Hype Ballo and DJ Joe Mfalme Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding the time he spent in detention, Joe said he was supported by many friends who constantly showed up to support him, something he appreciates.

"It's just a matter of staying calm to relax because you can't do much when the investigations were ongoing. People showed up, I was even overwhelmed; I appreciated it very much," Mfalme noted.

Joe has already embarked on his work and is already in motion as he says work must continue.

DJ Joe Mfalme and Hype Ballo Pulse Live Kenya

Ballo is now expected to be arraigned in court as the main suspect behind the murder of the senior Kabete sleuth.

As his case begins, different MCs from across the country have come out to show solidarity with him.

