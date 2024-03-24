Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

It was a normal night for the DJ and his entourage who spent Friday night and crossed over into Saturday plying his trade at Texas Barbeque in Kikuyu until it was time to leave.

As he was leaving the club at around 4:20 am, an altercation is reported to have ensued between his team and the senior officer.

The officer is reported to have scratched the car belonging to the DJ, sparking an altercation.

DJ Joe Mfalme’s team is reported to have pulled the DCI officer from his car, rained kicks and blows on him before leaving.

Kitosi was then taken to Kikuyu Police station where he is said to have been assaulted further with his condition worsening.

He was rushed to Lang’ata hospital before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital where he died on Thursday.

A hospital reports details that Kitosi was admitted to the facility with severe abdominal pain and was unable to pass urine for four hours.

Questions abound on why the police waited for almost six days until the death of Kitosi before taking action on the suspects linked to his assault.

Video of DJ Joe Mfalme's arrest

DJ Joe Mfalme and his entourage was arrested days after the incident following Kitosi’s death.

Also arrested are three police officers based at Kikuyu police station who attended to the matter.

A video circulated on social media showing the moment when the celebrity DJ and his entourage was picked up by sleuths.

A voice believed to be that of DJ Joe Mfalme is heard asking the officers to allow him to present his case to their senior.

"Mkubwa ako wapi?" (Where is the boss?)” DJ Joe Mfalme is heard asking repeatedly.

His pleas fall on deaf ears as he is quickly bundled onto a waiting vehicle and ferried away.

DJ Joe Mfalme and his entourage were taken to Kabete Police Station for interrogation with investigations into the incident commencing.

Inspector Kelian’s body was moved to Umash Funeral Home with the family commencing funeral arrangements as investigations on the matter continue.