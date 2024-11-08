Mtoto nilizaa nikalelea kanisani? Joyce Gituro reacts to son Jake's new song

The saying, 'The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,' perfectly describes the career path of Jakes Nyanjom, son of renowned radio presenter Joyce Gituro.

Like his mother, Jakes is quickly gaining recognition as a skilled radio broadcaster with a charismatic presence, distinct voice, and undeniable energy for hosting shows.

Currently, Jakes Nyanjom hosts the popular Drive Show on Homeboyz Radio, where he brings a fresh perspective to listeners every day.

Joyce Gituro's son Jakes Nyanjom Pulse Live Kenya

His growing fan base enjoys his lively approach and relatable sense of humour, making him a natural fit in the world of radio broadcasting.

Jakes has inherited his mother’s talent, yet he brings his own Gen Z twist to the craft, engaging with a younger audience and creating content that feels both dynamic and fresh.

Family duo in content creation

Outside his radio job, Jakes partners with his mother, Joyce, to create lifestyle content on social media.

Their playful skits and light-hearted conversations showcase their strong family bond, attracting fans who appreciate their genuine chemistry.

In their videos, Jakes sometimes takes on roles that playfully challenge his mother’s reactions, often prompting Joyce to laugh or appear surprised.

Joyce Gituro's son Jakes Nyanjom Pulse Live Kenya

Some viewers, however, have occasionally questioned Jakes' choice of dialogue in these skits, suggesting he should speak more respectfully to his mother.

However, the duo seem to be enjoying what they do.

Jakes ventures into music

In an unexpected turn, Jakes recently announced his next venture – music. His upcoming single, 'Ma Barbie', marks his entry into the Gengetone music genre, a style known for its catchy beats and energetic lyrics, especially popular among young Kenyans.

In a TikTok video, Jakes excitedly introduced his new song to his mother, urging her to listen to its lyrics and embrace his latest creative passion.

“Wa Gituro, unajua nilikuambia uniite msanii... Ngoma iko ready. Ngoma yangu inaitwa Ma Barbie. Mimi ni msanii, skiza hii mambo,” Jakes told his mother, expressing his excitement about becoming a musician.

Joyce Gituro's son Jakes Nyanjom Pulse Live Kenya

He asked her to recognise him as an artist, adding a playful touch to the conversation.

Joyce Gituro’s reaction

Joyce Gituro, a respected figure in Kenya’s media industry with years of experience on popular stations like Radio Citizen and Radio Jambo, appeared both surprised and mildly concerned when she heard her son’s new track.

As a mother who raised her children with strong values, she wasn’t entirely sure about his choice of music style, particularly Gengetone, which can sometimes have bold lyrics and themes.

In response to Jakes’ announcement, she said, “Nilikukataza kunitaja kwa hizo ngoma zenu… Ume-record hii kitu? Jakes Nyanjom, mtoto nilizaa nikalelea kanisa? Noo, unajua saa zingine mnanifanyanga naona ni kama naota... I don't know what to tell you.”

Her words reflected her surprise, mixed with a mother’s protective instincts. Nonetheless, her support and love for her son were clear, and her reaction added an element of humour to the video.

Not one to shy away from new experiences, Jakes has been sharing snippets of the song’s production process on social media, building excitement among his followers.