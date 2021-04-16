Former Tahidi High Actor Abel Mutua’s wife pens sweet message as he hits career milestone

Judy Nyawira, praised her husband as a hard worker who gives his all in everything he does.

The two lovebirds run Wakurugenzi Productions, which produces videos on Mutua’s YouTube channel ‘Abel Mutua’ where he tells his personal life stories.

"One year down! Happy 1st anniversary Mkurugenzi. You are a true definition of a hard worker! You give 100% percent to everything you do. Working alongside you the past year has been nothing short of amazing! Here's to a great future 🥂🥂🥂! Love ya!", read Nyawira's message.

Mutua is also the creative director of Phil It Tv, which is run by his friend and fellow former Tahidi High Actor, Phillip Karanja.