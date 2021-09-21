Juliani claps back after a fan attacked him over his looks (Screenshots)

A fed-up Juliani said that he normally doesn’t give attention to body shamers and negative people, but once in a while he claps back.

A user left a comment that reads "Nimeamini love is blind," indirectly mocking the star.

In a quick rejoinder, Juliani clapped backed saying;

"I really feel sad for you. How small can you think yourself. That you wake up to a strangers comments to be seen.

Before this post, no one here knew you existed. You are now seen. I pray you find healing in whatever inakusumbua. I pray you flourish in all you do.

You find love in your heart. You find Joy. Juu you must be really sad to truly put people down just to feel good about yourself."

The Utawala hit-maker also hit back at another fan who attacked him.

"I don't usually do this. But I got a few minutes. I looked at you profiles. In a normal day, I wouldn't even look at you twice. You can be better. Roho safi ndio urembo, filter haziezi fanya miracles,".

Another fan was also given a test of her own medicine after her “Sura kupararaaa …ikipakwa mafuta inakauka tu” comment.

Juliani responded; "If I was to insult people on looks. Wewe na snow man mnavaa nguo same. Uzuri, Yo lucky I use the eyes of Christ. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. Christ loves you just just the way you are."

Last week, in an interview with Charles Otieno, Juliani disclosed that he met Ms Nganga in June this year and he did not hesitate in making his intentions known.

“Mafans wajipange na waache zao… I met Lillian in early June or mid-June (2021) huko na kama Mwanaume sikulala darasani…I haven’t seen many women like that yaani. She has clarity of Mind, clarity of purpose, the kind of things she values, self-respect” said Juliani.

On September 3, she shared a photo of herself hugging the rapper with a message to Kenyans confessing her love for the Utawala hitmaker.