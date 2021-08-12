Musician Julius Owino aka Juliani has made it clear that he will not pick a fight with his Baby Mama Brenda Wairimu, after Netizens tried to link his tweet to her story of being cheated on sometime back.
Juliani’s comment after Brenda Wairimu’s story on being cheated on raised eyebrows
Mtangoja sana kuona niki fight mother mtoi wangu- Juliani
In a tweet, the Utawala hit maker said that; Nime notice wase wana try ku connect my tweet na hio ya B! Mtangoja sana kuona niki fight mother mtoi wangu kwa hizi app”.
On August 10, Juliani put a tweet that says; “When telling our stories hakuna mtu ujipresent kama villain” prompting Netizens to link it to a story Brenda Wairimu has shared earlier.
Being Cheated On
“Eating debonairs alone in an AirBnB and I remembered the time I found out I was being cheated on because we ordered Pizza and debonairs sent it over to her house instead and she called to tell us…Please don’t let me date ever again” reads a tweet from Brenda Wairimu (Now deleted).
The tweet is what prompted Kenyans On Twitter to react, many linking to Juliani, who have now said that he will never pick a fight with his Baby Mama on social media.
Juliani has always been Brenda Wairimu’s defender, despite them going separate ways a few years ago. Together they have a beautiful daughter called Amor Owino.
Defending Brenda
On January 14, 2021 Juliani shut down a fan who tried to attack his Baby Mama, Brenda Wairimu with claims that she affected his music career.
A tweep, identified as LenKois (@Mtupombe) joined a conversation engineered by Osama Otero, where he had confessed of being a Juliani diehard fan; “Mimi nayo nitazidi kukuwa Juliani die hard. Content iko pale iko unmatched. And CONSISTENCY”.
The statement is what captured LenKois’s attention, prompting him to say; “Juliani was dope before kupatana na brenda wairimu”.
However, in a quick rejoinder, the Utawala hit maker responded, asking the tweep to refrain from mentioning Brenda, adding that she has never done anything wrong (in relation to his career).
He went on to say that she (Brenda Wairimu) gave him the best gift ever-a beautiful baby girl.
“Achana na Msichana wa wenyewe. Hakuna kitu ashawai fanya mbaya. if anything alinipa the best gift ever the most amazing baby Girl,” reads Juliani’s response.
Co-parenting
Juliani and Brenda have a daughter named Amor Owino and have agreed on a co-parenting arrangement that works for them.
“I spend time with my daughter often. Like recently, I spent four days with her. Brenda Wairimu is open to co-parenting, and she has really been supportive on that front. She always advises I spend more time with the girl… Brenda is a very understanding person…I wish her well. I pray to God to grant her success in everything she plans to do,” said Juliani during a 2019 interview with K24.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke