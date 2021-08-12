Juliani’s comment after Brenda Wairimu’s story on being cheated on raised eyebrows

In a tweet, the Utawala hit maker said that; Nime notice wase wana try ku connect my tweet na hio ya B! Mtangoja sana kuona niki fight mother mtoi wangu kwa hizi app”.

On August 10, Juliani put a tweet that says; “When telling our stories hakuna mtu ujipresent kama villain” prompting Netizens to link it to a story Brenda Wairimu has shared earlier.

Being Cheated On

“Eating debonairs alone in an AirBnB and I remembered the time I found out I was being cheated on because we ordered Pizza and debonairs sent it over to her house instead and she called to tell us…Please don’t let me date ever again” reads a tweet from Brenda Wairimu (Now deleted).

The tweet is what prompted Kenyans On Twitter to react, many linking to Juliani, who have now said that he will never pick a fight with his Baby Mama on social media.

Juliani has always been Brenda Wairimu’s defender, despite them going separate ways a few years ago. Together they have a beautiful daughter called Amor Owino.

Defending Brenda

On January 14, 2021 Juliani shut down a fan who tried to attack his Baby Mama, Brenda Wairimu with claims that she affected his music career.

A tweep, identified as LenKois (@Mtupombe) joined a conversation engineered by Osama Otero, where he had confessed of being a Juliani diehard fan; “Mimi nayo nitazidi kukuwa Juliani die hard. Content iko pale iko unmatched. And CONSISTENCY”.

The statement is what captured LenKois’s attention, prompting him to say; “Juliani was dope before kupatana na brenda wairimu”.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Utawala hit maker responded, asking the tweep to refrain from mentioning Brenda, adding that she has never done anything wrong (in relation to his career).

He went on to say that she (Brenda Wairimu) gave him the best gift ever-a beautiful baby girl.

“Achana na Msichana wa wenyewe. Hakuna kitu ashawai fanya mbaya. if anything alinipa the best gift ever the most amazing baby Girl,” reads Juliani’s response.

Co-parenting

Juliani and Brenda have a daughter named Amor Owino and have agreed on a co-parenting arrangement that works for them.