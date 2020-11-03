Juliani threatens to sue Jubilee Party for using his song to promote BBI

Rapper Julius Owino popularly known as Jualiani has threatened to sue the Jubilee Party, for using his song ‘Utawala’ to promote the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda.

In a demand letter seen by Pulse Live, Juliani said that the use of his song as soundtrack for the BBi promotional material insinuated that he is partisan and supports the party’s political views, a move that will affect his image and earnings in future.

“Following the unauthorized use of our client’s song in your promotional material, an impression has been created that our client is partisan and that he endorses your political views, which is not the case because he is non-partisan and he does his work for entertainment only. This will therefore have a negative impact on his image and earnings in future,” said part of the letter.

Juliani demanded that the party desists from using his creative works to promote their agenda and pull down the video from all their social media platforms.

He added that Jubilee Party should accept liability of their doing in writing within 72 hours, failure to which, his lawyers will officially file a legal suit for damages in a court of law.

“We also demand on behalf of our client that you admit liability for infringement of intellectual property rights in writing within the next 72 hours so that we can further engage you on quantum. Should you choose to ignore this letter, we have unequivocal instructions from our client to institute mandatory legal proceedings against your party for damages both general and specific in a court of law,” said the demand letter from Juliani’s lawyer N.Katee David.

Jubilee Party had on 31st October shared a promotional video on twitter talking about the creation of the office of the Ombudsman of the Judiciary as proposed in BBI report.

The party has since deleted the tweet.