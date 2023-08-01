The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juma Jux & girlfriend post cosy video for TikTok's Bobea challenge [WATCH]

Fabian Simiyu

Trending lyrics from the Joh Makini song say: "Kwako nabobea, vile wani-care. Pia nakuombea consistency."

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.
Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

Tanzanian artist Juma Jux and his girlfriend Karen Bujulu have posted a video participating in TikTok's Bobea dance challenge.

In the video, Jux can be seen singing along to the lyrics, expressing that together with Karen, they will shine forever.

Karen was seated and swayed alongside Jux, smiling, as he continued to sing that they will also fly and have drinks together.

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.
Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.
The two then joined forces to sing together, and Jux hugged Karen as she smiled and swayed along to the beats.

In unison, they sang that they pray for consistency in their relationship, as they shine in each other's presence.

Jux and Karen started dating in February 2022, and they have remained together despite rumors of Jux dating Huddah Monroe in September 2022.

Juma Jux and his ex-lover Vanessa Mdee dated for around six years before they split up in November 2018, but Jux mentioned that people only found out about their breakup eight months later.

It wasn't long before Mdee started dating Olurotimi Akinosho, aka Rotimi, in 2019. Jux simply stated that he was waiting for the day when his ex would be happy again.

"You know when it comes to love one person moves on after a breakup and one remains and so when I saw she has moved on, in all honesty, I was happy,” he said.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
Juma Jux revealed that their relationship faced challenges, and he acknowledged that he played a part in their breakup.

He admitted that he had put unnecessary pressure on Vanessa when he saw her picture online with American singer Trey Songz.

In February 2022, nearly four years down the line, Jux and Karen Bujulu lit up the internet with cozy photos taken while on vacation.

Karen and Jux have since accompanied each other on music tours and promoted Jux's songs whenever he releases audios or videos.

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu
Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu
Despite the couple sharing romantic photos on their social media handles, there are always comments linking Jux with Vanessa, stating that they used to look good together.

