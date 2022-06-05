RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Huddah, Juma Jux deny dating despite latest video of them kissing [Video]

There have been speculations on whether Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe are dating, given that the Kenyan social media influencer is in Tanzania for an extended stay.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe in Tanzania together on June 4, 2022
The rumours were further fueled after Huddah graced the video of Jux’s latest song Simuachi as a video vixen, and on Saturday appered in a video kissing the Tanzanian star who once dated Vanessa Mdee.

The video which was released two weeks ago has got people talking as the two are captured kissing and all affectionate about each other, suggesting a relationship.

In response to the reports, Huddah dismissed them claiming that people should not make a big deal out of merely kissing.

In the latest video posted on Saturday, Jux moved in for a kiss and Monroe gladly allowed it, later saying, "Friends kiss".

“People kiss. Friends kiss, you can kiss your child on the cheeks. Just watch out, you can tell the energy,” Huddah said.

Jux on the other hand while addressing the press in Tanzania defended himself by saying that the Socialite was in Tanzania to do some projects with his cloth line called African Boy.

Reactions by netizens are, however, further sparked by the duo’s flirty texts on Instagram, cozy pictures and videos. Huddah did not even shy away in one instance to publicly display her affection for Jux by calling him her husband and saying she’ll never leave him.

A year ago, Jux named a newly bought Mercedes Benz after Huddah. This act by the singer raised eyebrows and when asked if he had a thing going on with Huddah, he said that: "Well, it is just a name as is. I mean it is a beautiful car, comfortable, pretty.”

Jux and Huddah’s camaraderie, which seems to be turning into a romantic relationship, has been coming for a long time since 2021 despite the two denying the claim. However with the rise of artists using scandals to promote new music, the speculations about the two dating would pass as a fuss.

