Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

The US-based star shared a picture of him and Vanessa in a hospital room on Sunday, February 5, both beaming with joy and laughter.

In the heartfelt post, Rotimi gushed over his wife, praising her for being his soul mate and supporting him through adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you go through life and find someone that will smile with you through any type of adversity… when you find someone that through type of hurdles they will still find a way to laugh with you...

"When fear arises, their first instinct is to grab your hand so you both can share your bravery. Just know you have officially found your soul," Rotimi wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared the post on his Instagram stories, hinting that their baby girl had been safely delivered.

Captioning the bar, he wrote, "our faces say it all...," accompanied by a fire love emoji.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Rotimi and Vanessa's new bundle of joy has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their fans and family.

Many have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their new addition to the family.

In November 2022, the two lovebirds announced on social media that they were expecting a baby girl.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa announced through a beautiful gender reveal party alongside her fiancé. She could not hide her joy at the discovery she was expecting a baby girl as she jumped up in happiness.

Rotimi and Vanessa tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child in December that year.

The couple has been very vocal about their love and affection for each other on social media, often sharing intimate moments and declarations of love with their followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

Rotimi, who is known for his roles in the hit TV series 'Power' and 'Boss Level' has also been making waves in the music industry, with his debut album 'All or Nothing' receiving critical acclaim.