ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Amos Robi

Justina revealed she had to live in the streets after her ex-husband eventually kicked her out

Justina Syokau
Justina Syokau

Benga singer Justina Syokau has candidly spoken about her marriage and how it came to fall apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The ‘Twendi Twendi’ singer during an interview on The Trend said she was in an abusive marriage where she had an unfaithful partner who eventually threw her and their child out.

The singer said numerous attempts by their families to get them back together were futile as her ex-husband was hostile to her.

“I was married to a serial cheater, when starting out I never thought he would have turned out like that. When I was pregnant he used to kick us out but I was persistent since our parents encouraged us to stick together.

Justina Syokau
Justina Syokau Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Justina Syokau explains why she is quitting music in teary interview [Video]

"I could find him with women but I used to think he would change many people prayed for us but nothing happened. Eventually, he threw us out and I went to live under the Muthurwa footbridge,” Justina narrated.

The mother of one revealed that she has had to raise her son by herself without a father.

Justina in a recent interview denied being in a romantic relationship with singer Ringtone and was in no search for a husband.

She further said Ringtone had endless drama which she could not tolerate if they were to be an item.

Justina Syokau
Justina Syokau Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

“Let's not talk about Ringtone, he doesn't have enough money to suit my standards. I wanted the property he owns but right now I am no longer attracted to that,” Justina said.

The singer said she wanted to remain busy in the gospel ministry and was not going to be distracted by other affairs.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]