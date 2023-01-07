Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

The ‘Twendi Twendi’ singer during an interview on The Trend said she was in an abusive marriage where she had an unfaithful partner who eventually threw her and their child out.

The singer said numerous attempts by their families to get them back together were futile as her ex-husband was hostile to her.

“I was married to a serial cheater, when starting out I never thought he would have turned out like that. When I was pregnant he used to kick us out but I was persistent since our parents encouraged us to stick together.

"I could find him with women but I used to think he would change many people prayed for us but nothing happened. Eventually, he threw us out and I went to live under the Muthurwa footbridge,” Justina narrated.

The mother of one revealed that she has had to raise her son by herself without a father.

Justina in a recent interview denied being in a romantic relationship with singer Ringtone and was in no search for a husband.

She further said Ringtone had endless drama which she could not tolerate if they were to be an item.

“Let's not talk about Ringtone, he doesn't have enough money to suit my standards. I wanted the property he owns but right now I am no longer attracted to that,” Justina said.