Justina Syokau vows to protect son from social media

The 'Twendi Twendi' hitmaker acknowledged that her previous actions of sharing personal details had caused offense to some and also put her son in danger.

In an Instagram post dated July 27, Syokau revealed aspects of her personal life that had long been kept hidden.

She disclosed that her baby's father and ex-husband is Johnstone Vundi Musyoka and recounted the challenges she had faced, including being allegedly chased away with her son, Nixon Musyoka Vundi on August 2023.

Justina offers apology for her actions

However, Syokau underwent a change of heart and offered a sincere apology for her earlier actions.

According to the mother of one, she only went on social media her son was sick and she needed support, not to corn Kenyans.

In a YouTube interview on August 13, she pledged to refrain from airing her family's private matters on social media ever again.

"Kama hakungekuwa na ungonjwa singepigia mtu ama singesema nikuje kwa social media nifanye kitu chochote.

Syokau acknowledged her mistakes and emphasized that her attempt to solve personal issues on a public platform was misguided.

Through her therapy sessions, she realized the importance of not sharing every detail with the world, especially as a public figure.

"Nimelearn a I was taken through a lot of things by my therapist akaniambia niache kusolve shida zangu kwa social media. kuna mambo ya kijamii nimewahi leta kwa mtandao hamtawahi yaona tena kwa sababu nimerealise kuna watu hawa understand vitu zingine.

"Mtoto wangu ako 10 years. Nilirealize ukiwa msanii or public figure si nzuri kuleta details zote kwa mtandao. Na kuna vitu ambavyo hamtawahi ona tena," she said."

Justina Syokau - Am protecting my child

Syokau's commitment to guarding her child's privacy is unwavering. While some may be curious about her child's whereabouts, she underscored that security concerns prevented her from disclosing such details.

"Again, kuna watu wanasema mtoto wangu asemwe anaendaga hospitali gani. One thing i cannot say where my kid is because of security issues. Kuna watu wananichukia," she said.

She acknowledged that sharing everything on social media had backfired, as other people distorted and disseminated the information through WhatsApp groups while mocking her.

"Siezi anaza kuanika kila kitu kwa mtandao kwa sababu nilitumia watu wengine wakapeleka kwa group ya whatsApp, wakaedit," she said.

Despite the challenges she faced, Syokau expressed gratitude for the support she received from Kenyan citizens.