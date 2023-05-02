Justina Syokau discloses main reason she has not dated for 10 years

She revealed in an interview with Eve Mungai on Monday that most men who approach her leave as soon as they discover she has a child.

"Mi nina mtoto mmoja na nina miaka kumi hapa nje pekee yangu. Unakuta tukipatana na watu pale nje watu wanakataa mtoto tu mmoja.

"(I only have one child and have been alone for the last 10 years. Men are not accepting women with even one child).

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the mother of one, she has been rejected countless times because of her status as a single mother.

She revealed that when she meets someone, they are initially interested in her until they discover that she has a child. They see the child as a burden and lose interest in her.

"Nimekataliwa mara mingi. Wakati unaambia mwanaume uko na mtoto anaona ni burden. Unakuta alikuwa na appetite ya kuwa na wewe, alikua na mpango anataka kukuoa. The moment unamwambia wewe ni single mother uko na mtoto unaona ameboeka.

"(I have been rejected many times. When you tell a man that you have a child, he sees it as a burden. You find that he had an appetite to be with you, he had a plan and wants to marry you. The moment you tell him you are a single mother, you have a child, you see that he is bored", he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Justina pointed out that most single mothers did not choose that path. In fact she says that most of them got children while still in primary school, but this did not stop them from reaching higher levels.

"So kuwa na mtoto si kuwa na maisha mabaya. At least mimi nilikuwa nimeolewa. Kuna wasichana mtu alipata mimba class eight na amesoma hadi university, huwezi kataa msichana yule juu hajia olewa.

"Kuna wasichana wengi wako affected na hiyo na wakati kama huu unapata places mingi kama mimi harusi unapata mtu haezi nialika sababu niko single. Wanasema utatupaka usingleness," She said.

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Justina acknowledges her admiration for Akothee who recently got married after many years of being a single mother

"She has been president of single mothers na mimi ni single mother. Anaeza kuwa hajaokoka lakini Akothee nampenda juu ako na bidii," she said.