
Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Fabian Simiyu

Kabi WaJesus has explained why Size 8 and her family are clout chasers

Kabi WaJesus referred to The Murayas (Size 8 and DJ Mo), as clout chasers. This statement followed a disagreement between Kabi and Size 8 during a dinner gathering hosted by singer Betty Bayo.

According to Kabi, Size 8 frequently leaves the group to visit her construction site for recording videos and engaging in clout chasing.

Furthermore, Kabi disclosed that he confronted Size 8 and accused her of being a clout chaser.

He also stated that The Muraya family, comprising Size 8 and DJ Mo, are clout chasers. Milly WaJesus supported her husband's allegations.

In response to Kabi's statement, Size 8 has expressed her disappointment and accused Kabi of slandering her by making such remarks.

Size 8 made it clear that she did not want anyone to hinder her progress as she defended herself.

"The problem I have with Kiki is that Kiki is backed on lies and the father of lies is the devil." said Size 8.

READ:

Kabi has faced online backlash in the past for engaging in clout chasing, despite his accusations against Size 8.

In a particular incident, he received criticism after playing a prank in 2021, pretending to have purchased a car for his wife.

Milly spoke out, stating that her team was going after him for his actions, and many comments expressed disappointment in the content creator.

READ: Kabi WaJesus claps back at trolls claiming he hired his new Audi for showoff

In 2020, Kabi was compelled to defend himself when he became the target of online trolling. People claimed that he had rented an Audi car solely for the purpose of showing off.

Another incident of online bashing occurred in 2023 when Kabi bought an SUV for Milly. It later became apparent that the car was not new.

According to sources close to the family, Kabi and Milly had always owned the vehicle, and they had merely pretended to have acquired it to generate headlines and attention.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
