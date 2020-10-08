Crossover 101 DJ Samuel Muraya alias DJ MO has broken his silence after cheating allegations surfaced online, exposing his infidelity to the public.

On Thursday, Mo put up a short video with his wife and kids with a caption that says a family that prays together, always stays together.

“A family that prays together , stays together 😍 #TheMurayas @size8reborn @ladashabelle.wambo @muraya.jnr #DinewiththeMurayas Keep it here” wrote DJ MO.

DJ MO and Size 8 (Instagram)

The statement sparked mixed reactions among his over 1.7 million followers, a section suggesting that the DJ had decided to commit his family to prayers in the quest to save his marriage.

Others opted to call him out, stating that he should stop misusing religion and the word of God and instead man up and take responsibility of his alleged infidelity.

DJ Mo's words comes hours after his wife Size 8, stated that a lot had been said about her marriage but she will only pray about it and hope God will see her the difficult situation.

Also Read: Baha uko na kiherehere- Fans tell Bahati over his message to DJ MO amidst cheating allegations

Size 8's take

“What has been said about my marriage has been said whether it is true or not I don’t know only God knows the whole truth and we cannot reverse what has been said. I have been angry and sad handling things physically but that stage is over for the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities rules of darkness mashetani And if any of us fight physically we are bound to fail coz the devil is the main enemy not people. So no point of bitterness anger unforgiveness or fits of rage!!

it is time to put the full armour of god it is battle time...On my knees ive gone to pray and started a 3 day fast for my marriage and my family i know i shall see the salvation of the lord in my home! god has already given me victory by faith!!! He who is me is greater than he who is in the world!!!...Look, I am the LORD, the God over every creature. Is anything too difficult for me!!! Jeremiah 32:27…MARRIAGE IS A VERY GREAT COVENANT!!! A COVENANT CREATED BY GOD!!!’ shared Size 8.

Reactions

DJ MO and Size 8 (Instagram)

shemi_josh “A family that genuinely prays together don't take pictures/ videos to let us know they are praying together 🙄🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮”

ayooharry “Nothing is perfect ..but you didn't have to put Linnet through all that..nkt”

dorine_jones.k ‘But size 8 hatawai sahau....ataiongea for the next 90 years😃😀...nature of women”

mr_j.m.b “It might be a stage managed thng for views or a real thing going on btwn you two, my only hope is that those kids do not get affected by what trolls are writing on your timeline. It might not be now, but in the near future. Continue praying but remember to pray for your kids even more”

leah_cherono_kosgei “Kwani hamja hachana nkt,,sahiii unafaa ungekua umeanza maisha yako siz8”

mellody_akana “No marriage is perfect but linet doesn't deserve what you did”

bessie_riley “Lakini watu huchezea Mungu weeeeeeh”

twinzzytanz “Cheat, blame the devil, pray. Cheat again, blame the devil once more, go back to prayers and the cycle continues. Stop humiliating your wife with these public embarrassments”

citygirltrends_ “Stay away from social media guys.Its the best for you .Sort your issues away from all these strangers.Nobody here will help you fix your problems.

All I have seen is people celebrating your problems and wishing the worst for you.

Nobody is perfect.We all sin different.Only that yours are out in public”

patoz001 ‘So you teaching us the youth, to cheat hard and pray hard to achieve an equilibrium??”

mbuguacaroline “Even David sinned and God forgave him and he was still God's favourite. We have all sinned”

elaijahgichuru ‘Very true, join @size8reborn in the three days fast🙌 May God bless your family abundantly”

sonnie2794 ‘Amen.....may God be with this family ...I love you guys always my mentor”

lamsey07 “Dating a Christian Lady is the best she find out I've been cheating we pray together and blame the Devil✔️”