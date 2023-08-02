Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

The incident unfolded during a discussion on whether it's right to maintain contact with ex-partners in a video they posted on August 1.

Kamene reveals DJ Bonez still speaking to his ex

Kamene quickly raised concerns, alleging that her husband DJ Bonez was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend and that their relationship seemed amicable due to his empathetic nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are amicable which I don't like," Kamene said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The tension escalated when Bonez posed a hypothetical scenario to Obinna, questioning whether he would refuse assistance if his ex-partner asked for a favour.

"Mtu akikuuliza msaada, na si pesa ama nini, amekuambia tu nataka connection ya mtu fulani utakataa kumconnect?" Bonez questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene recalled a troubling incident during a meeting where she noticed DJ Bonez texting with his ex.

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

Curiosity getting the better of her, she glanced at the conversation and almost recognized the name.

"We were in a meeting tumekaa hivi, kila mtu ako kwa simu yake. Naona ako kwa dm. nikachungulia nikaona tu and suspected I knew that name. After one and a half hours nikamuuliza jina ya ex wake ni, akanimabia. That's when I stopped talking that night," she said.

Kamene confronts DJ Bonez about his ex-girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours later, Kamene mustered the courage to confront her husband and asked him his ex-girlfriend's name. Bonez' confirmation brought a brewing tension as Kamene stopped talking to him that night.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

The next day, during their podcast, Kamene raised the issue with DJ Bonez. Through a text message, she addressed Bonez's connection with his ex, and questioned why he was still in contact with her.

"Sasa nikangoja the following day. Tulikuwa tunafanya show na wewe, nikamtext nikamuuliza," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez

As the conversation grew more intense, Kamene labelled DJ Bonez's ex as a 'psycho,' something that did not sit well with him.

Bonez staunchly defended his ex, denying Kamene's claims of any negative attributes. This defence only fueled Kamene's frustration.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT