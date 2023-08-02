The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

Lynet Okumu

Unable to control her emotions, Kamene Goro abruptly left the show after DJ Bonez sided with his ex-girlfriend

Kamene Goro & her husband, DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro & her husband, DJ Bonez

Media personality Kamene Goro abruptly walked out on DJ Bonez during their weekly podcast with Oga Obinna.

The incident unfolded during a discussion on whether it's right to maintain contact with ex-partners in a video they posted on August 1.

Kamene quickly raised concerns, alleging that her husband DJ Bonez was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend and that their relationship seemed amicable due to his empathetic nature.

"They are amicable which I don't like," Kamene said.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

The tension escalated when Bonez posed a hypothetical scenario to Obinna, questioning whether he would refuse assistance if his ex-partner asked for a favour.

"Mtu akikuuliza msaada, na si pesa ama nini, amekuambia tu nataka connection ya mtu fulani utakataa kumconnect?" Bonez questioned.

Kamene recalled a troubling incident during a meeting where she noticed DJ Bonez texting with his ex.

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

Curiosity getting the better of her, she glanced at the conversation and almost recognized the name.

"We were in a meeting tumekaa hivi, kila mtu ako kwa simu yake. Naona ako kwa dm. nikachungulia nikaona tu and suspected I knew that name. After one and a half hours nikamuuliza jina ya ex wake ni, akanimabia. That's when I stopped talking that night," she said.

Hours later, Kamene mustered the courage to confront her husband and asked him his ex-girlfriend's name. Bonez' confirmation brought a brewing tension as Kamene stopped talking to him that night.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

The next day, during their podcast, Kamene raised the issue with DJ Bonez. Through a text message, she addressed Bonez's connection with his ex, and questioned why he was still in contact with her.

"Sasa nikangoja the following day. Tulikuwa tunafanya show na wewe, nikamtext nikamuuliza," she said.

As the conversation grew more intense, Kamene labelled DJ Bonez's ex as a 'psycho,' something that did not sit well with him.

Bonez staunchly defended his ex, denying Kamene's claims of any negative attributes. This defence only fueled Kamene's frustration.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez [Instagram]
Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Unable to contain her emotions any longer, Kamene left the podcast, sending a strong message of dissatisfaction with DJ Bonez's defence of his ex.

