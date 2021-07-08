Kamene Goro over the moon as she hits 1 Million followers on Instagram

The Kiss 100 Presenter took to the photo sharing platform to thank her fans and followers for showing her love and keeping up with his page hence the huge social media following.

“Where do I even start???

You are My Army! I am only as strong as all of you have made me. To the next level, The Next Steps! Watch This Space.....I have something amazing coming!

Sasa let's go celebrate pale @the_uptown_local come one come all!” shared Kamene Goro.

Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene’s new milestone, attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and her Insta-family.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In Kenya, a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Those with over 1 million followers include; Nameless, Wahu, Eric Omondi, DJ Shiti, Diana Marua, Bahati, Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe, Sauti Sol, Mwalimu Churchill, Size 8, Akothee, Betty Kyallo, Octopizzo, Avril, DJ MO, Jalango, Willy Paul just but to mention a few.

Reactions on Kamene’s post after hitting 1 million followers

alex_mwakideu “Eeeiiiissssh thats a record!!! Good stuff!!! Congrats @kamenegoro 🔥🙌🔥”

honalinur “Congratulations dear KG🙌”

massawejapanni “👏👏👏 Wewe ndo uko 🙌”

holydavemuthengi “Nobody can argue with results. Congratulations my pal. 😉”

tinakaggia “You babe! I'm so proud of you!!!! Keep kicking ass and being an amazing and beautiful soul❤️”

isaiahlangat “Congratulations KG 🔥👏”

_.jonte254 “Jalas amefanya mambo 🔥🔥🔥”