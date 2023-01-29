ADVERTISEMENT
I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

Charles Ouma

DJ Bonez also explained why he loves Kamene Goro who is the only woman he is in love with

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez
Celebrity spin master, DJ Bonez has come clean on his relationship with Kamene Goro, addressing allegations that he is married to another woman and why he loves the media personality.

In a tell-it-all interview with Milele FM, DJ Bonez dismissed the allegations that he has a first wife, noting that although he has children, he has never been married before.

He explained that at the moment, Kamene Goro is the only woman he is in love with.

"I have children but I have never married anyone," Bonez said during the interview.

As their relationship made headlines, reports surfaced linking Bonez to a lady identified as Eva Mkala alias Sasha who multiple sources claimed to be Bonez’s ex-wife.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez
READ: Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

Delving into why he loves Kamene, the spin master explained that she is kind-hearted, genuine and not a pretender.

Touching a little on his lover’s career and recent exit from Kiss 100, DJ Bonez stated that contrary to allegations being peddled by a few on social media, Kamene was not fired by the station.

DJ Bonez noted that her contract ended and she exited the media house after failing to reach a new agreement with the management.

"She was not fired. Her contract ended and they failed to reach a new agreement," Bonez explained.

Asked about any wedding plans, Bonez explained that it would take time and remained non-committal on when the wedding will take place when pushed by Ankali Ray to confirm if the wedding will take place this year following their engagement.

“Harusi gani…Harusi lazima tujipange sisi wenyewe pia. Sijui itakuwa lini, Mungu ndiye atakayeamua (Which wedding…For a wedding we must prepare. I do not know when it will be, God will decide)” Bonez stated.

Kenyan entertainer DJ Bonez, David Pyper
READ: Kamene Goro speaks after reports of holding secret wedding [Video]

DJ Bonez who goes by the name David Pyper on Instagram is the Director at Spin Cycle Entertainment, a company that does corporate, club and family events as well as the production of content for television, radio and social media.

