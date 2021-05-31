Kanze Dena responds to Kenyans making fun of her for saying 35TH May

Giving an update of the visit of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye (Madaraka day’s Chief guest), she mentioned that he will arrive in the Country on May 35th instead of May 31st and Kenyans are really having a field day with it.

A section joked that seems State House got a calendar of their own and that's why she said 35th May. Others were quick to excuse her, saying anybody can make a mistake.

The discussion prompted Ms Dena to respond (jokingly) that soon they will be unveiling calendars that have date 35th.

Elsie_Stephens "@Kanze_dena Mahanam, bashasha, 35th manenos".

Replied “@Elsie_Stephens mbaya mbovu ndo na print calnder nikutumie dadangu”

Another fan added “Even that Calendar is Unconstitutional?

Kanze replied “Hebu niambie…kumbe calendar is a constitutional document? Thanks for the heads up”.

Dambaken asked “Hiyo ni Calender gani unatumia?

She said “Coming soon”.

"Hiyo tarehe 35th ni nini"

She said “Coming soon dear”.

Hivi date 35 iko mwezi gani? another asked

Kanze replied “New Calendar coming soon”.

