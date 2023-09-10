The sports category has moved to a new website.


Karen Nyamu & Samidoh heat up stage with passionate dance moves in Australia [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Karen Nyamu steals the show with cute dance moves during Samidoh's performance in Australia.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki made headlines after appearing on stage together in Australia.

Samidoh is in Australia for a music tour, and Karen Nyamu joined him to share in the excitement.

A video capturing a memorable moment from Samidoh's Australian tour has gone viral. In the video, the nominated senator clad in a short, body-hugging black dress paired with red sneakers, joined Samidoh on stage during one of his performances.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

The crowd erupted in cheers as the lovebirds showcased their chemistry.

During the performance, Samidoh sang one of his popular songs, while Karen Nyamu displayed her dance moves.

The video captured Karen Nyamu's dynamic dance style, and the audience couldn't get enough of the lively duo.

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachagua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a
Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachagua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's heartfelt prayer for Samidoh & Edday amid fallout rumours

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh are no strangers to expressing their love publicly. The couple has consistently shown the world that they are deeply in love.

In a recent video shared by Karen Nyamu, the pair was seen taking a helicopter ride, with Nyamu's left leg resting on Samidoh's thigh, and his arm gently caressing it.

In the video, Samidoh looked stylish in a shirt adorned with brown, black, and white patterns.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Senator Nyamu captions post of growing belly; 'It's been a long time coming'

The lovebirds seemed to relish every moment of their chopper ride, with the backdrop of Dean Martin's 'Heaven Can Wait' setting a romantic tone.

Throughout their Australian journey, the couple has been spotted in matching outfits, showcasing their love and unity.

Samidoh was seen wearing a stylish shirt with brown, black, and white patterns, which he proudly donned during various occasions, including a performance in Naivasha.

