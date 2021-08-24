Karen Nyamu's Baby Daddy pens sweet message to daughter as she turns a year older

In a post seen by Pulse Live, DJ Saint said that watching his daughter grow has been “joyful, impactful and simply amazing”.

"I want to take this moment to wish my sweet little princess happy birthday. 'Watching you grow up has been many things, joyful, impactful and simply amazing. Above all though, it's been a blessing and the most meaningful part of my life. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH and I'll always be proud of you.' HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS🥳🥳🥳🕺🕺😘😘” shared DJ Saint.

Kenyan Disc Jockey DJ Saint Kevin and his daughter Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Saint sired a baby with City Politician Karen Nyamu but unfortunately their relationship ended and they still co-parent.

On August 11, the Disc Jockey explained that their relationship was getting toxic and he did not want his daughter to be subjected to that environment and that's why they had to part ways.

“After hiyo ilikuwa tu ni Ma-fight, ma-fight and for me to decide to leave tulikuwa tumefika a point of no return, Every time was an argument na sikuwa naona kama ni fair kuleta Mtoi in that environment, so nika decide nimpatie space yake na mimi nikuwe na space yangu but it worked out Okay. It was getting toxic; every day was basically a fight.

But sai sisi ni Maboys” said DJ Saint.

DJ Saint went on to say that Nyamu is an amazing mother to their daughter.

“She is an amazing mother…hata akidate alikuwa anadate. Unajua lazima ataniambia juu kama kuna msee anakuja kwa hiyo Keja my Kid is exposed to them”

Nyamu’s Baby Daddy said that he first met Samidoh at his daughter's Birthday Party

“Ilikuwa Birthday ya Mtoi wangu…

I told her that call your boyfriend to this party I want to meet him, juu I need to know who is hanging out with my daughter… unajua it’s a cruel world I need to know which kind of Man is haning out with my daughter. He came to the party…nikamuita hapo nje nikamshow unadate mother wa Mtoi wangu na hiyo ni yenu but as long as you don’t interfere with my daughter we will be good. And if you are mean to her tutakosana”.

