In an interview on Radio Jambo, DJ Saint explained that their relationship was getting toxic and he did not want his daughter to be subjected to that environment.

“After hiyo ilikuwa tu ni Ma-fight, ma-fight and for me to decide to leave tulikuwa tumefika a point of no return, Every time was an argument na sikuwa naona kama ni fair kuleta Mtoi in that environment, so nika decide nimpatie space yake na mimi nikuwe na space yangu but it worked out Okay. It was getting toxic; every day was basically a fight.

But sai sisi ni Maboys” said DJ Saint.

DJ Saint went on to say that Nyamu is an amazing mother to their daughter.

“She is an amazing mother…hata akidate alikuwa anadate. Unajua lazima ataniambia juu kama kuna msee anakuja kwa hiyo Keja my Kid is exposed to them”

Nyamu’s Baby Daddy said that he first met Samidoh at his daughter's Birthday Party

“Ilikuwa Birthday ya Mtoi wangu…

I told her that call your boyfriend to this party I want to meet him, juu I need to know who is hanging out with my daughter… unajua it’s a cruel world I need to know which kind of Man is haning out with my daughter. He came to the party…nikamuita hapo nje nikamshow unadate mother wa Mtoi wangu na hiyo ni yenu but as long as you don’t interfere with my daughter we will be good. And if you are mean to her tutakosana”

DJ Saint said that their relationship never got physical “Just walk away”.

DJ Saint Kevin’s statement come days after Karen Nyamu went public with information that she had been assaulted by her Baby Daddy Samidoh.

The Fight

On Tuesday, Kenyans woke up to a video of Karen Nyamu claiming that she had been assaulted by her baby Daddy Samidoh.

She mentioned that Samidoh assaulted her on claims that she was cheating on him with another man.

She also said that she is currently three months Pregnant with the musician’s baby.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” She said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she continued.