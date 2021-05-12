Karen Nyamu's daughter Priceless Reaction after spotting Samidoh on a Nairobi Matatu (Video)

Ms Nyamu who was dropping off her first born daughter to school, recorded the video, where her baby Daddy’s graffiti could been seen on a Matatu that was in front of them.

Her young daughter could be heard saying she want’s to see Samidoh.

“Samidoh, we found a car with Samidoh…I want to see Samidoh” the young girl could be heard saying.

Karen Nyamu with her Daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu had captioned the video in question with “Dropping her to school this morning…my daughter is a cartoon (Jokingly)”.

Nyamu got her daughter with a Kenyan DJ called DJ Saint Kevin (Instagram name-DJ Saint Africa).

Karen Nyamu's Baby Daddy Kevin and his daughter Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, she got her second Born son Sam Muchoki Jnr with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

A few months ago, their secret affair made headlines in the country after Nyamu went public with information that Samidoh was the father to her son. She said that she was fighting for the identity of her son, and that's why she opted to make things public.

Later on, she apologized to Samidoh’s wife an act that cooled down the drama involving her affair with Samidoh.

“I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything”. said Nyamu at that Particular time.