Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

The photo, which has since gone viral, shows Esther Bakhita and Samidoh smiling and enjoying each other's company.

"A husband to my sister is a brother to me," Bakhita's caption on the photo read, insinuating that Samidoh is Karen Nyamu's husband.

However, it is still unclear whether Samidoh and Nyamu have made things official, despite the previous rumours that they had planned to marry.

This latest development comes just a few days after Samidoh's wife, Edday, publicly called him out for disrespecting her by flirting with Karen Nyamu at a funeral.

In a social media post, Edday said she was fed up with her husband's infidelity and would not raise her kids in a polygamous family.

In response, Samidoh claimed in an undated video that Edday had cheated on him first. In the video, Samidoh explains that he does not have an ex as he married his first love, Edday.

However, he admits that she cheated on him, but he chose to forgive her.

The drama started on December 16, 2022, after Karen Nyamu caused drama at Samidoh's event in Dubai, clashing with his wife, Edday Nderitu.

Nyamu had since stated that she had ended things with Samidoh until recently when they were spotted together at a funeral, and her tune seems to have changed.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh attend daughter's birthday in matching outfits

Another photo shared by Bakhita shows that Karen Nyamu and Samidoh donned matching outfits at their daughter's birthday party on the 26.

The two wore white tops, combat pants, and caps. They were all smiles in the photos they took with some guests who attended the party.

The situation has divided fans of Samidoh and Karen Nyamu, with some criticizing the singer for his infidelity. In contrast, others believe that the two should be allowed to live their life.