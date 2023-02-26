Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

After a successful show in Ruiru on Saturday night, the father of five took to social media on Sunday morning with a lengthy motivational quote that did not go down well with a section of his fans.

"Nobody sees the stars during the day, but in the night, they are visible. God knows how to hide you till it's your time to shine. Your invisibility doesn't mean you are not existing. It only means it's not your time yet.

"Wait patiently, God's timing is always perfect. Every king was once a crying baby and every building was once a picture. The person you admire so much was once a nobody. The most anointed man you see was once a church member. The person you attended his or her wedding was once a chief bachelor or spinster." Samidoh wrote.

He concluded by urging people not to worry and give up based on where they are today but to focus on where they will reach tomorrow.

"So why worry in life? It's not about where you are today but where you will reach tomorrow. Believe in yourself and never give up." He concluded.

Netizens weighed in with many telling him to put his affairs with the two mothers of his children and the two known women in his life (Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu) in order as sampled in the comments below.

kittzbae : All those quotes are valueless if Jerusalem is in tatters....make up with your family and stop these nyef nyef.

carol_aus_tiff: Gods words have a great way of calming hearts🙏🏾🙏🏾ile mauchungu nilikuwa nayo as a woman. Anyway happy Sunday and may God guide you to make peace every where. Those young children need peace, love, joy and harmony. Let’s nature a great Generation Samidoh.

nyamsjey : May God give you wisdom otherwise your downfall is knocking na hio mnyama haitakuwa na weuwe.

kenla94: That same God who lifted you is a God of Justice. Ni Mungu wa wanyonge, yeye ndie husikia kilio cha wanyonge Psalms 26.3. He can lift you up but still He can abandon you if you become a source of tribulations for others. When your family is in agony and you are here giving motivational speeches. Sort your family first. Remember God is God of justice and whatever pain you are putting through your family you will definitely pay. 💯.

cdaraja : Maquote mingi hazisaidii ....Make peace with your family..Avoid hizi madrama nkt.Talk to your second wife akue na adabu!!!

Others hailed him as the newest motivational speaker in town and challenged him to declare on whose side he is among the two women.

viki.princess: New motivational speaker in town.