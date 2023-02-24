Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been a topic of discussion in Kenya's online space, and the two have had their ups and downs as they navigate their love life.

However, the couple seems to have put their differences aside after being spotted together at a burial in Gatanga, Murang'a County on Thursday, February 24.

The two were all smiles in the pictures shared by Karen Nyamu on her social media pages.

"Today I condoled with the family of the deputy president HE Rigathi Gachagua on the demise of his sister-in-law Nancy Muthoni. She was laid to rest at Kamunyaka Village, Gatanga Constituency, Murang'a County," wrote Nyamu on her page.

This appearance comes months after a publicized fracas between Nyamu and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu during a club concert in Dubai.

The incident caused a stir, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua advising Samidoh to put his house in order.

"Samidoh is my good friend and we love his songs but he is causing us embarrassment. Samidoh needs to control his people because as the African proverb says 'an elephant never tires carrying its tusks," Gachagua said.

Samidoh seems to have taken the advice of the DP and reconciled, much to the delight of their fans. The photos show Samidoh and Nyamu looking happy, which is a good sign that their close friendship is back on track.

After public outrage over the drama, the senator had announced she had broken up with the mugithi artist.

Nyamu said she was not ashamed of her actions but vowed not to be caught up in similar predicaments in the future.

The nominated senator further said she was aware of her position in the country’s leadership noting that her drama was putting her on the spot as a senator.

“You know guys I have no regrets from last night, I don't wish I did things any differently. I however promise you that it is the last time your girl ever be involved in a situation like that ever again.