ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Amos Robi

In December 2022 Senator Karen Nyamu said she had broken up with Samidoh

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachagua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a
Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachagua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki and Senator Karen Nyamu have left their fans with questions after being spotted together again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been a topic of discussion in Kenya's online space, and the two have had their ups and downs as they navigate their love life.

However, the couple seems to have put their differences aside after being spotted together at a burial in Gatanga, Murang'a County on Thursday, February 24.

The two were all smiles in the pictures shared by Karen Nyamu on her social media pages.

"Today I condoled with the family of the deputy president HE Rigathi Gachagua on the demise of his sister-in-law Nancy Muthoni. She was laid to rest at Kamunyaka Village, Gatanga Constituency, Murang'a County," wrote Nyamu on her page.

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachgua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a County
Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachgua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a County Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua makes fun of Samidoh over Karen Nyamu drama

This appearance comes months after a publicized fracas between Nyamu and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu during a club concert in Dubai.

The incident caused a stir, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua advising Samidoh to put his house in order.

"Samidoh is my good friend and we love his songs but he is causing us embarrassment. Samidoh needs to control his people because as the African proverb says 'an elephant never tires carrying its tusks," Gachagua said.

Samidoh seems to have taken the advice of the DP and reconciled, much to the delight of their fans. The photos show Samidoh and Nyamu looking happy, which is a good sign that their close friendship is back on track.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh enjoying light moments
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh enjoying light moments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

After public outrage over the drama, the senator had announced she had broken up with the mugithi artist.

Nyamu said she was not ashamed of her actions but vowed not to be caught up in similar predicaments in the future.

The nominated senator further said she was aware of her position in the country’s leadership noting that her drama was putting her on the spot as a senator.

“You know guys I have no regrets from last night, I don't wish I did things any differently. I however promise you that it is the last time your girl ever be involved in a situation like that ever again.

Fans of the couple have taken to social media to express mixed reactions with many expressing their amusement at how Samidoh handles his love affairs.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation