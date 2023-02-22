Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

In her birthday message, the beautiful mother of two expressed her excitement for the day and stated she was proud of her husband.

"Happy 50th birthday baba Njeri. Leo, check mpesa, please. Alafu utapitia duty-free ununue supplements because over 30’s. We are all so proud of you Phil Director. Cheers to more wins in 2023, " Kate captioned the post.

Kate actress launches own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Popular scriptwriter and storyteller Abel Mutua has also sent a birthday wish with a TBT photo they took with Phil before their successful venture into film production.

"Guys! Today is not about me. It’s about that idiot. Mwambieni, Happy Birthday, mkisonga," Abel's message reads.

Pulse Live Kenya

Phil Director also received other birthday wishes from friends and fans. Here are some of the birthday wishes from his fans.

sherowrahab Happy birthday ithe wa Njeri

its_.nyambu Happy birthday baba Njeri

_muthoni.maina Happy 50th Super CEO!! Phil Director tunatuma dentures wapi, please?

Pulse Live Kenya

kenambani Phil Director karibu team 'half a century baba Njeri, supplements ziko plenty na tuna feel 30 tu. Happy birthday, brother.

woodfactoryke Happy birthday to him, memories back then.

tina_foi Wow, you guys share a birthday Month... Happy Birthday baba Njeri

lucy.silvester.180 Happiest birthday, baba Njeri, to more years of win and good health

Kate Actress and Hubby Phillip Karanja celebrate 4th wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Phil Director and Kate Actress share a birthday month. Kate celebrated her birthday on February 3 in a colourful outfit.

The two love birds rarely post each other on social media but when they do, you automatically know it's a special occasion.

Philip Karanja; Actor, producer and a director

Philip Karanja is a renowned Kenyan actor, film director, and producer.

He started his acting career while still young but rose to fame after featuring in as Melvin in Citizen TV's Tahidi High school.

Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua during the Roast of the latter Pulse Live Kenya

Phil made a name for himself in the film industry and later ventured into production. He has directed over 500 episodes of various TV shows in Kenya.