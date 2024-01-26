The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024.

Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024.
Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024.

This peaceful demonstration marked a call to action against the brutal violence women in the country have been facing.

Recommended articles

Kate Actress, leveraging her influence as a public figure and entertainer, emphasised the urgency and importance of this issue.

Addressing the crowd and her social media followers, she stressed her role as a mother and a woman in society, advocating for the protection of women's rights and safety.

“542 deaths since 2016 or there about, 245 of those were by husbands at home. So the argument about BnBs is not valid. If 245 have been murdered in their homes by their husbands, what are we saying?

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it is not a moral issue, It's a human rights issue and women have a right to life. We are not begging. We are demanding and we are stating that you will stop killing women,” she said.

Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024.
Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024. Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri on January 26, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The march in Nyeri precedes a larger scheduled protest in Nairobi on January 27, 2024. Sharon Kemuma, Founder of the Shakem Foundation, emphasised the importance of standing up for the girl child, saying, “I speak for the girl child. So I'm here today to say no to femicide and that no one deserves to die. That women's lives matter just as much as everyone's life.”

“And so for whatever reason a woman should not die and we should stop blaming women because we cannot punish them or we cannot correct morality by killing these women. That could be your sister. That could be your aunt or your mom. So let's stand together and say no to femicide,” she added.

Njeri Mwangi, an activist, called for community action in calling out the perpetrators of femicides.

ADVERTISEMENT

This protest is part of a broader effort to bring national attention to femicide and gender-based violence in Kenya, an issue that has seen a disturbing rise in recent years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Murugi Munyi discloses her lucrative earnings from content creation in 2023

Murugi Munyi discloses her lucrative earnings from content creation in 2023

Terryanne Chebet shares details about her new man & 2024 plans

Terryanne Chebet shares details about her new man & 2024 plans

Anerlisa Muigai defends mum as Omanga launches attack on her

Anerlisa Muigai defends mum as Omanga launches attack on her

Sakaja under fire for hanging out with singer Kelis after CBD chaos remarks

Sakaja under fire for hanging out with singer Kelis after CBD chaos remarks

Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Lulu Hassan was named among 50 top CEOs

Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Lulu Hassan was named among 50 top CEOs

Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari, Kirigo Ng'arua, Corine Onyango and Tom Mboya

Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda Naibei & rapper Prezzo's cosy photo fuels relationship speculation

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023

Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]