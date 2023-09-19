Kate Actress' Biography: Education, acting career, net worth & her close-knit family

Her breakthrough came from portraying the character Selina in the popular Citizen TV show, "Mother-In-law."

Catherine Kamau's background & education

Catherine Kamau was born on February 3, 1987, in Nyahururu, where she also grew up as the firstborn in her family.

Kate attended Chogoria High School, where she actively participated in the drama club, showcasing her talent.She later completed her high school education at Loreto Convent Msongari in Nairobi.

During her time at Loreto Convent Msongari, she received recognition after winning the Miss Msongari Pagean Award.

Her pursuit of education continued as she obtained a Diploma in Communications with a major in public relations from the Kenya College of Communication and Technology, which later became the Multimedia University of Kenya.

However, her academic path took a turn when she enrolled in an accountancy course at KCA University, and realised it wasn't her passion. She later joined Makerere University in Uganda.

Catherine Kamau pregnant at 19 years

Barely two months into her admission at Makerere, Kate learned she was expecting her firstborn, Leon Kamau.

According to her, while growing up she felt sheltered but at the opportunity to move to Uganda, she had the freedom to explore all her amusements.

She had to interrupt her studies and return home to care for her child. She faced the complexities of parenting alone, as her son's father was inconsistent in his involvement.

Catherine Kamau's acting career

Kate Actress' acting journey started after her cousin Tina, a cast member of "Mother-in-law," informed her about an opportunity for a dancer on the show.

Her impressive performance not only earned her five times the expected payment but also set her on a path to stardom.

She first featured as a dancer and a receptionist. She later took the main role of Selina (Charlie's wife and Olive's step-mum.)

She became one of the most loved characters in the series until she called it quits to pursue other things.

Over the years, her acting career flourished as she took on roles in various productions, including 'Sue Na Jonnie' in 2017, 'Disconnect', in 2018, and 'Plan B' in 2019.

Her role in the 2019 romantic comedy film 'Plan B' earned her the title of Best Supporting Actress in the Film category at the 9th Kenya Film Commission Kalasha Awards.

The mother of two has also been part of other film projects, such as "The Grand Little Lie (GLL)," which premiered in October 2021.

Catherine Kamau's businesses & endorsements

Kate Actress' flourishing acting career opened doors to endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

She has been a Harpic ambassador for over seven years. She also works with L'Oréal's Kenyan company, Interconsumer Products as the brand ambassador for Nice & Lovely lotions and jelly.

She is also a brand ambassador for Colgate-Palmolive's Sta Soft fabric softener.

In May 2022, she ventured into the cosmetics industry, launching her own lipcare line under the label, House of Humba.

Catherine Kamau's 5-year marriage & separation from hubby

Catherine Kamau was previously married to Philip Mwaniki, who is also known for his role as a student in 'Tahidi High'.

The couple tied the knot on November 17, 2017, at Windsor Hotel. Philip, an established producer who owns Phil It Productions, shared a great relationship with Leon, Kate Actress' son from a previous relationship.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress moments

The couple later welcomed their first child together in 2019, a girl named Karla Njeri.

However, on September 19, 2023, in a joint statement, Kate Actress and Philip announced the end of their marriage, which had lasted for over five years.

They revealed that they had reached this decision sometime before the public statement, but had opted to keep it private.

They emphasised that they remain friends and business partners, committed to co-parenting their children amicably.

Catherine Kamau's net worth

Kate Actress has maintained a tight lid on her net worth, keeping it a private matter. Nevertheless, she stands out as one of Kenya's highest-earning actors.