Kate Actress celebrates national recognition after prestigious award from Ruto

The award was bestowed on Kate Actress in recognition of her outstanding service and contributions to the nation as Kenya marked its 60th year of independence.

A moment of ecstasy for Kate Actress

The renowned actress and mother of two couldn't contain her excitement as she proudly wore the medal and shared the news with her followers on social media.

In a series of images posted on her Instagram account, the multiple winner of the Pulse Influencer Awards expressed her gratitude, attributing the award to divine intervention.

"Catherine kamau ogw! (order of the grand warrior of Kenya)!" exclaimed the elated actress. Head of State commendation from his excellency the President Dr. William Samoei Ruto. Won’t he do it?" Kate wrote on her socials.

The Order of the Grand Warrior is a distinguished award presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the country in various capacities.

Notably, it is given to those who have shown selfless dedication, sometimes even risking their lives to protect and serve their fellow countrymen.

Recipients of the O.G.W. are individuals who leave an indelible mark on their fellow citizens by prioritising the interests of their country over personal considerations.

It is a symbol of honor and recognition for outstanding contributions that have positively impacted the nation.

Kate Actress celebrates a well-deserved honour

As news of Kate Actress receiving the presidential award spread, netizens joined in the celebration, acknowledging that the recognition was well-deserved.

Many praised her for her accomplishments and the positive impact she has made in her various roles.

The O.G.W Award not only highlights Kate Actress's achievements in the entertainment industry but also acknowledges her contributions beyond acting.

It reflects a commitment to excellence and a dedication to serving the nation in ways that resonate with the values of the Order of the Grand Warrior.