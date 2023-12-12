The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Kate Actress celebrates national recognition after prestigious award from Ruto

Kate Actress celebrates national recognition after prestigious award from President Ruto on 60th Jamhuri Day

Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, widely known as Kate Actress, has been honored with the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (O.G.W) by President William Ruto during the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The award was bestowed on Kate Actress in recognition of her outstanding service and contributions to the nation as Kenya marked its 60th year of independence.

The renowned actress and mother of two couldn't contain her excitement as she proudly wore the medal and shared the news with her followers on social media.

READ: Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

In a series of images posted on her Instagram account, the multiple winner of the Pulse Influencer Awards expressed her gratitude, attributing the award to divine intervention.

"Catherine kamau ogw! (order of the grand warrior of Kenya)!" exclaimed the elated actress. Head of State commendation from his excellency the President Dr. William Samoei Ruto. Won’t he do it?" Kate wrote on her socials.

The Order of the Grand Warrior is a distinguished award presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the country in various capacities.

READ: 21 looks by Kate Actress that will elevate your style game

Notably, it is given to those who have shown selfless dedication, sometimes even risking their lives to protect and serve their fellow countrymen.

Recipients of the O.G.W. are individuals who leave an indelible mark on their fellow citizens by prioritising the interests of their country over personal considerations.

It is a symbol of honor and recognition for outstanding contributions that have positively impacted the nation.

As news of Kate Actress receiving the presidential award spread, netizens joined in the celebration, acknowledging that the recognition was well-deserved.

Many praised her for her accomplishments and the positive impact she has made in her various roles.

The O.G.W Award not only highlights Kate Actress's achievements in the entertainment industry but also acknowledges her contributions beyond acting.

It reflects a commitment to excellence and a dedication to serving the nation in ways that resonate with the values of the Order of the Grand Warrior.

The actress remains an inspiration to many, demonstrating that dedication, passion, and service to the community are qualities worthy of the highest honours.

