Kate Actress reveals daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

Actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress has for the first time revealed her daughter’s face, to the public.

Ms. Kamau who was over the moon as the daughter turned one, also revealed her name, Karla, something that has not happened since she was born.

Kate Actress and her husband Philip Karanja have only been referring to their daughter as baby K, whenever they shared posts about her on social media.

She mentioned that baby Karla who was celebrating her first birthday has brought so much joy to their world, as she prayed for God’s protection upon her life.

“Happy First Birthday my toto ❤️

KARLA, you have brought so much color to our world. We love you so much. May God protect you and favor you all the days of your life my love,” wrote Kate Actress.

Adding that; “We are ONE. my little girl is one 😭🙏.... Thank you, lord. Also they don't tell you photoshoots with babies are an extreme sport.”

Kate’s husband in his birthday message to the daughter described her as his happiness, assuring her that he loves her so much.

“My World 💞 Happiest 1st Birthday Karla. Daddy Loves you so much 💗💗💗,” wrote Philip Karanja.