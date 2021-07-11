Bonnie Musambi gifts wife New Mercedes Benz, Sh1M at her Birthday Party (Video)

In a short video seen by Pulse Live, Musambi confessed his love for wife Betty, stating that he had acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz plus a Sh1 million cheque as her birthday gift.

“Mine is to say thank for everyone for showing up. My speech was cut short so namalizia tu na one minute.

I love her so much, na sijuangi ni nini naweza buy for her so nimechanganyikiwa. I ordered something for her but unfortunately nimeambiwa inafika end of August. I have ordered something very small, a Mercedes Benz E250 and until that comes let her enjoy herself with a cheque of one million shillings” said Bonnie Musambi.

Bonnie Musambi’s treats wife to lavish Birthday Party, gifts her new Mercedes Benz, Sh1M Cheque (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

During the Birthday party, Musambi invited singer Sanaipei Tande to entertainer his wife and all the invited guests.

The exquisite Birthday party was graced by family members and close friends among them; Kanze Dena, Willy M Tuva and Monica Kiragu.

“Happy birthday my darling wife and friend! I salute you because you are such a wonderful soul. It's actually a huge privilege for me to own you Betty. May God keep you safe for me.

@bettymusambi” reads Bonnie Musambi’s message to Wife.

Video

In 2020, the KBC radio presenter made headlines again after gifting his wife Betty Mutua Sh1,000,000 bank cheque and the latest Iphone on her 31st birthday.

"Thanks my love @bonniemusambikbc for the birthday surprise..." her post read in part.

While turning 32, Mrs. Musambi wrote “It's another year for me, thanks to God for his amazing grace. Then, there's aging and there's aging happily. Thanks my darling @bonniemusambikbc for making me a happy soul. Happy birthday to me 😍😍”