KBC radio presenter Bonnie Musambi is causing a stir online after his wife, Betty Mutua Musambi revealed the gifts he got her for her 31st birthday.

Ms Musambi shared photos of a Sh1,000,000 bank cheque written in her name and the latest iPhone thanking her husband for the gifts.

"Thanks my love @bonniemusambikbc for the birthday surprise..." her post read in part.

Also Read: Doreen Majala takes over the internet as she celebrates 30th Birthday (Photos)

KBC radio presenter Bonnie Musambi gifts wife Sh1 million cheque and latest iPhone on her birthday