Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Dennis Milimo

King Kaka and Eric Omondi

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka has cautioned comedian Eric Omondi to stop mentioning his name in his alleged push for revolution in the music industry.

@ericomondi I don’t know what you are going through but please keep my name out of it. I pray that you find peace you have my number you can always reach out,” wrote King Kaka.

King Kaka’s reaction was prompted by Omondi’s video, claiming that he will single handedly fight for the glorification of the Kenyan music industry.

I will fight Alone

“I don’t need them, I will do it alone, (one man army), na itapitishwa kabla ya December na tutatoa wote, akina Sauti Sol, King Kaka na wengine wote,” says Omondi in the video.

The funnyman went on to escalate his issue with King Kaka, claiming that he has never released a hit-song after Dundaing.

@thekingkaka my Brother, I am not okay. I really am not at peace because since Dundaiing ujatoa ngoma ingine competitive yenye inaeza Chezwa Inje ya Kenya. Bro I together with Many Kenyans are actually disturbed by the pathetic state of your Industry, Hakuna tofauti yenyu na SEWAGE. You guys have become a SHAME!!! Ni Sisi ma fans ndio tunaaibika huku Nje. do something bro. wajinga nyinyi,” said Omondi.

Omondi declared that on Tuesday he will mobilize creatives to demonstrate at Parliament buildings, demanding to have a law that requires 90% of local music to be played on radio and TV.

Khaligraph Jones on Curtain raisers

On the other hand, Rapper Khaligraph Jones said that he doesn’t subscribe to Omondi’s idea that all Kenyan artistes are curtain raisers.

“Mi sijui curtain raising inamaansha nini, coz mimi as long as you pay me my money and allocate time for me to perform, it doesn’t matter if you wanna put me first or last. Wht matters is the money is intact. So mimi mambo ya curtain raising sijawahi understand,” said Papa Jones.

For the past few week, Omondi has been a trending topic over claims that he want to change how Kenyans support and consume local music.

