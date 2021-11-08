Musicians roast Eric Omondi after he attacked them

The funnyman put up a detailed post explaining how Nigerians and Tanzanians have been dominating the Kenyan music industry, calling upon Kenyan artistes to reclaim their industry.

“The Kenyan entertainment scene is dead!!! We have lost our glory. we have become a cemetery! It is utter disgrace that our musicians have become mere curtain raisers for international acts. we have become clowns in our own land. every weekend there is a group of 3 or 4 foreign artists in this city Nairobi," said Eric Omondi in part.

The former Churchill show comedian went on to ask Musicians to get back to work and rescue the industry.

“In less than two weeks we had Etana, Omahley and Konshens is on his way. Where are the Kenyan concerts???? we have become redundant, predictable and boring. we need to put in the work, to reclaim our glory we have to invest in our art!!! god knows i am personally trying my level best. the curfew has been lifted, it's time to dust ourselves and get to work,” he added

However, his sentiments were not received well with stakeholders in the music scene more so musicians.

Many argued that Omondi had tuned into a clout chaser who would just saying anything in order to trend.

Reactions from Musicians

Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza clapped back at Omondi saying that he is a clout chaser hiding in comedy.

“Eric Omondi is the buttcrack of comedy. What he does in the name of entertainment and comedy is shambolic. It is not good marketing either. It is Clout chasing deadbeat clowning. That is not art. Our industry is in transition. We just got our groove back after a pandemic,” shared Bien.

Jua Cali

“We can’t start bashing each other, especially somebody who is in a very different industry (Comedy), Kwanza hizi comedy tunaina sai ni drama, kama huwei simama kwa stage uchekeshe watu for 1-hour pia wewe sio comedian. Maintain kwa lane yako sai tuko kwa global village wasanii wa njee wanaweza kuja hapa kuperform venye wanataka but it doesn’t mean industry yetu iko vibaya. Ma comedian stay in your lane juu wasanii hatujawahi kubonga juu yenu but tukiamua kusema noma zenu,”.

Rapper Femi also weighed in with a statement that reads; “Well said!! Kila mtu akae kwa lane yake …some comedians and presenters day in day out love belittling and disrespecting KE artists sana and at one point some of them tried to be artistes/musicians and failed terribly at it !!! Heshima idumu manze,”.

Bahati

“Since Huyu Jamaa afungue ile Brothel Yake inaitwa Wife Material amepoteza akili sana. you think kutoa nguo ni Comedy Sasa? Young man respect our Industry!!! Sijui unatembeanga na bouncers wakichunga nini? Your small brother Fred Omondi is making more sense than you.

"In fact I am going to re- edit my video #Adhiambo Just remove the part I put to promote your career! Lastly give me a Call I give advice on how to respect Women coz the clout chasing move you made to the mother of your son Jackie Maribe was só lame; a dead beat dad has no authority to lecture our music Industry... In fact @EricOmondi umekua mtu bladi fakin 🖕,”.

However, Omondi is yet to throw in the towel despite the hard tackles from Kenyan musicians. On Sunday, he said that he has given them two days to come up with a plan on how to revive the industry.