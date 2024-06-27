Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

Kenyan actor-cum activist Wanjiku Stephens has recently revealed that her Instagram account is at risk of being banned after several people reported her content.

Wanjiku took to her Instagram account on June 27 to share a series of posts showing the warnings she received from the platform regarding the nature of her posts.

Instagram warnings and content removal

According to Instagram, they had removed some of Wanjiku's content, citing violations of their community guidelines.

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The platform stated that certain content was removed to protect the Instagram community and added restrictions on her account.

As a result, Wanjiku faced a one-day ban from going live on the platform. Instagram further warned that she could lose her account if she continued to post content that did not comply with their guidelines.

One of the posts that led to the warning included a picture of Senator Gloria Orwoba, a supporter of the Finance Bill.

The post featured a screenshot from X (formerly Twitter) where a user highlighted Orwoba's previous campaign for the girl child through sanitary towels, contrasting it with her current support for a bill that proposed taxing sanitary pads. In her caption, Wanjiku lamented the lack of freedom of speech in the world.

A screenshot of actor Wanjiku Stephens post about a warning she received about losing her Instagram account Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the warnings, Wanjiku received overwhelming support from her followers in the comment section.

Many fans shared similar experiences of having their accounts reported and expressed their determination to continue voicing their opinions despite the risks.

Wanjiku Stephens' role in Finance Bill protests

Wanjiku Stephens has been actively participating in the protests against the Finance Bill. She gained significant attention during the first protest on Tuesday, June 25, when she wore a green raincoat and stood at the forefront.

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens with Larry Madowo during the Finance Bill protests on June 25, 2024. (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In a dramatic moment, she fell right in front of the police as they used water cannons to disperse the crowd. This act of bravery made her a beloved figure among the young protesters.

Wanjiku's followers have rallied around her, showing solidarity and support for her activism. Many have commended her for her courage and dedication to the cause.