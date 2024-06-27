The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

Lynet Okumu

  • Wanjiku Stephens faces possible ban from Instagram due to reported content violations
  • Instagram removed some of Wanjiku's content and added restrictions to her account
  • Supporters rallied around Wanjiku, expressing determination to continue voicing their opinions

Kenyan actor-cum activist Wanjiku Stephens has recently revealed that her Instagram account is at risk of being banned after several people reported her content.

Wanjiku took to her Instagram account on June 27 to share a series of posts showing the warnings she received from the platform regarding the nature of her posts.

According to Instagram, they had removed some of Wanjiku's content, citing violations of their community guidelines.

READ: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]

The platform stated that certain content was removed to protect the Instagram community and added restrictions on her account.

As a result, Wanjiku faced a one-day ban from going live on the platform. Instagram further warned that she could lose her account if she continued to post content that did not comply with their guidelines.

One of the posts that led to the warning included a picture of Senator Gloria Orwoba, a supporter of the Finance Bill.

The post featured a screenshot from X (formerly Twitter) where a user highlighted Orwoba's previous campaign for the girl child through sanitary towels, contrasting it with her current support for a bill that proposed taxing sanitary pads. In her caption, Wanjiku lamented the lack of freedom of speech in the world.

Despite the warnings, Wanjiku received overwhelming support from her followers in the comment section.

Many fans shared similar experiences of having their accounts reported and expressed their determination to continue voicing their opinions despite the risks.

Wanjiku Stephens has been actively participating in the protests against the Finance Bill. She gained significant attention during the first protest on Tuesday, June 25, when she wore a green raincoat and stood at the forefront.

READ: Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

In a dramatic moment, she fell right in front of the police as they used water cannons to disperse the crowd. This act of bravery made her a beloved figure among the young protesters.

Wanjiku's followers have rallied around her, showing solidarity and support for her activism. Many have commended her for her courage and dedication to the cause.

The outpouring of support highlights the frustration and anger many Kenyans feel towards the now-withdrawn Finance Bill and the perceived suppression of free speech on social media platforms.

