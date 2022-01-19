Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

The only difference, however, for them is that they are public figures and everything they do is pretty much under the watch of their fans. No one expects them to make a wrong step.

One of the biggest challenges celebrities continue to face is keeping their relationships private and when things go south, they have to face the reality and open up to their fans about it.

The breakup for many reasons which we may not know as fans, but again they have to give us an explanation of why it had to happen.

Here is a list of celebrities who broke up in 2021;

Lillian Nganga and Governor Mutua

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and his then partner Lillian Nganga went public with their separation on August 15, 2021.

In his statement Mutua acknowledged that “couple goals” status was already labeled against them, because a section of young people used to admire their relationship.

On the other hand, Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

On November 4, Ms Nganga said that Mutua had threatened to deal with her and people close to her after their separation.

“…Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to ‘crush me to ash’, as he takes away everything I have and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she said.

In addition, Nganga disclosed that the Machakos County boss had already started to re-possess her assets.

Nick Ndeda and Muthoni

In July, Former Kiss 100 Nick Ndeda and YouTube content creator Muthoni Gitau announced their break up after their 7-year relationship.

In a video released on a YouTube channel they used to jointly run, the two revealed that their shared goals were no longer tenable.

In the video, Nick acknowledged that he was a little bit lax in pursuing their shared goals and Muthoni was making most of the effort.

On her part, Muthoni said she intends to explore the dating pool because she got into the relationship at 23 and skipped that experience.

Harmonize and Fridah Kajala

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize introduced his girlfriend to the public on February, 12, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

On that day, Konde Boy shared photos of his then girlfriend Frida Kajala, who is a renowned Bongo Movie actress, welcoming her to his empire.

Their relationship lasted for only two months before Kajala dumped Harmonize on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Yvette Obura

In February, Mama Mueni Bahati, Yvette Obura confirmed that she is taken, but not ready to show off her man to the public.

On February 1st, while at Radio Jambo, Ms Obura showed up with a man she introduced to Massawe Japanni as her new man; a confirmation that she was back to the dating life.

In March, she shared an engagement ring insinuating that she was officially off the Market.

However, reports indicate that the two are no longer together.

Thee Pluto and Felicity

In September, YouTuber and Influencer Thee Pluto parted ways with his then girlfriend Felicity.

“Hello, people. Just to clear out the air, Thee Pluto and I decided to part ways. Not ready to take any questions,” Felicity said via her Insta-stories back in September.

DJ Crème de la Crème and Denise

In July, Renowned Kenyan Disk Jockey George Njuguna alias DJ Crème De La Crème announced that he had parted ways with his wife Denise aka Dee.

Taking to his Instagram page to express his frustrations, the entertainer wrote: “Marriage is a scam, let nobody lie to you!”

He also pulled down a post in which he had professed his love to her after proposing.

Crème had mentioned that it took him 14 years to propose to his best friend and mother to his kids. The two share two kids namely Zawadi and Jamari.

“It took me 14 Years..14 Loong Years to ask my Best Friend, My confidant, Mother to my kids, My Forever Person to Marry Me💕💕💕💕 I Know I’ve stressed you out so many times @deekingsky but My Heart and All I got belongs to you. I wanna Love you forever,” shared DJ Crème De La Crème. The two have two kids together and they now co-parent.

KRG the Don and Wanjiru

Kenyan Dancehall artiste KRG the Don separated with the mother of his two kids in April, but made it public in October.

KRG claimed that he chose to leave Wanjiru because she grew idle and started rolling with chokoras.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating. There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

The rapper further explained that Wanjiru's mindset was no longer in the same wavelength with his.

“She loved moving around with low-life and people who added no value to her life. People I can only liken to chokoras,” he added.

Saumu Mbuvi and Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi confirmed her breakup with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip in February.

Ms Mbuvi went on to share a picture of her injured face, stating that her senator boyfriend almost killed her, adding that women should never allow men to be violent to them.

“These are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Tony Kwalanda and Joyce Maina

In March, Switch TV Presenter cum actress Joyce Maina made it official that she was no longer an item with her then boyfriend Tony Kwalanda.

Zari and Black Stallion

South Africa based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan used Valentine’s Day to unveil the face of her new lover dubbed the Dark Stallion.

But months later the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had ever taken with Dark Stallion.

Amber Ray and Jamal Rohosafi

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray was married to businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi as a second wife, but ended their relationship in July this year.

Michelle Ntalami

In November, Beautypreneur Michelle Ntalami said that she was going through a terrible heartbreak.

Ntalami shocked many with a confession that her partner used to cheat on her with multiple women.

The Marine Naturals CEO detailed how things unfolded in her past relationship in a three-part series that she shared on Instagram.

In part three of her truth, Ntalami thanked the LGBTQ community for their constant support, saying she feels terrible because she was lied to all along.

Mulamwa and Sonie

On December 6th, Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie said that she had parted ways with baby daddy Davido Oyando aka Mulamwah for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us. Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted,” reads the post in part.

International

Common and Jeniffey Haddish

American rapper Common and his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish ended their relationship after almost two years of dating.

People reports that the couple ended their relationship a while ago.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told the publication.

Haddish was previously married to her ex-husband William Stewart, whom she split from in 2013.

Common has never been married but is a dad to daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, whom he shares with ex, Kim Jones.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

After dating for more than two years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits. The "Señorita" singers each issued a statement on their Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 17.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark called off their engagement in November 2021, nearly one year after their proposal aired on “The Bachelorette.”

“They both felt the pressure of navigating a public relationship, but in different ways,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “It really started to wear on them each as individuals.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Model Gigi Hadid called it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship after five years.

Grimes and Elon Musk