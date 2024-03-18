Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'

Hosted by the charismatic duo of Fred Sirieix and Emma Willis, this game-changing culinary competition on Prime Video is about to get a taste of Kenyan flair, as Chef Lesiamon joins 15 other global cooks in a battle of culinary prowess.

Sharing the exhilarating news on his Instagram, Chef Lesiamon couldn't hide his excitement, declaring it a dream come true.

"MAMA I’M ON TV! It was a dream being a part of this incredible adventure. Catch me and my friends battling it out on @theworldcook #series on @primevideo," he exclaimed, signalling his readiness to showcase his culinary expertise on the international stage.

Celebrity Chef Lesiamon Ole Sempele popularly known as Chef Les Pulse Live Kenya

With a rich background that spans various prestigious establishments, Chef Lesiamon is no stranger to the spotlight.

A graduate of Kenya's Utalii College, he embarked on a journey that saw him hone his skills at Top Chefs Culinary Institute, leading to stints at renowned brands such as The Fairmont, Tribe Hotel, and Sankara Nairobi, among others.

His adventures didn’t stop at the kitchen doors; Lesiamon's passion for cooking took him aboard a cruise ship, allowing him to explore 17 different destinations worldwide, enriching his culinary repertoire with global flavors.

Reflecting on his journey, Chef Lesiamon shared, "I joined Kenya Utalii College for a crash course in Cake Making & Decoration, after which, I embarked on my professional Culinary/Chef´s course at Top Chefs Culinary Institute. This journey kickstarted my career in hospitality, allowing me to gain experience through training and working with leading industry brands."

His stint on 'The World Cook' isn’t Chef Lesiamon's first foray into culinary competitions. In 2021, he clinched the runner-up position in the 'House Of Chefs' reality TV show, competing against seven other chefs from across the African continent.